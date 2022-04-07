Weekly Games Thread #2 is Fighting a Boss

Hey everybody! Sorry this is late, I totally forgot to preschedule and am posting on my lunch break.
What games are you playing and what do you think of them?
As a bonus prompt, let’s talk about our favorite boss encounters.
