2021 Snubbie Awards: The Voting

Thank you to every who participate in submitting and upvoting nominations last week. We’re now up to the voting stage to decide who’ll go home with this year’s Snubby Awards.

Below will be the nominees in each category. Please do not add more films; the time for that has passed. Upvote as many nominees as you feel are deserving; the winners in each category will be announced in this space next week.

Most categories received enough submissions for 5 nominees, with the exception of Animated Feature, where will have 3. The three Short Film categories (Film, Animated, Documentary) have been dropped based on the the lack of interest in the submissions.

Thanks in advance for for voting, and please discuss the nominees as much as you wish.

BONUS: Here are the films who came away with the most Snubby Award Nominations: The Green Knight – 9 Nominations; The French Dispatch – 8 Nominations; The Last Duel – 6 Nominations; tick, tick… BOOM! – 5 Nominations; The Tragedy of Macbeth, Matrix Resurrections, Luca, Encanto, and The Suicide Squad – 4 Nominations.

