Take A SHOT With the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Soccer Mommy – Shotgun

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! This is the place to share what you’ve been listening to on shuffle recently, whether you’re a longtime shuffler or just deciding to give it a shot today! So to celebrate that fact, today our special word of the day is SHOT!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Shot in the title of them! But if there’s no shot of you having a playlist to share, don’t feel disappointed! You can share any mix that you’ve been listening to this past week on shuffle. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

