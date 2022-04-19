2021 Snubby Awards: The Winners

Alright, here we go, the Winner of this year’s Snubby Awards. Thank you to everyone who participated in voting, hopefully people will continue wanting to see the Snubbies take place in future. As always, I encourage discussion of these winners below.

Best Snubbed Picture: The Green Knight

Best Snubbed Director: Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Snubbed Actor: Nicholas Cage – Pig

Best Snubbed Actress: Jodie Comer – The Last Duel & Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (Tie)

Best Snubbed Supporting Actor: Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

Best Snubbed Supporting Actress: Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

Best Snubbed Original Screenplay: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo

Best Snubbed Adapted Screenplay: tick, tick… BOOM! – Steven Levenson; Based on the musical by Jonathan Larson

Best Snubbed Casting: Dune

Best Snubbed Voicework: Stephanie Beatriz – Encanto

Best Snubbed Stunt Work: Nobody

Best Snubbed Animated Film: Belle – Mamoru Hosoda

Best Snubbed International Film: Titane (France) – Julia Ducournau

Best Snubbed Documentary: The Sparks Brothers – Edgar Wright

Best Snubbed Score: The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel

Best Snubbed Song: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Snubbed Sound: The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Snubbed Production Design: The Green Knight – Jade Healy

Best Snubbed Cinematography: The Green Knight – Andrew Droz Palermo

Best Snubbed Makeup and Hair: The Green Knight

Best Snubbed Costume Design: The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska

Best Snubbed Editing: The Suicide Squad – Fred Raskin, Christian Wagner

Best Snubbed Visual Effects: The Green Knight

