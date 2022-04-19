2021 Snubby Awards: The Winners

Alright, here we go, the Winner of this year’s Snubby Awards. Thank you to everyone who participated in voting, hopefully people will continue wanting to see the Snubbies take place in future. As always, I encourage discussion of these winners below.
Best Snubbed Picture: The Green Knight
Best Snubbed Director: Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Snubbed Actor: Nicholas Cage – Pig
Best Snubbed Actress: Jodie Comer – The Last Duel & Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (Tie)
Best Snubbed Supporting Actor: Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch
Best Snubbed Supporting Actress: Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
Best Snubbed Original Screenplay: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Best Snubbed Adapted Screenplay: tick, tick… BOOM! – Steven Levenson; Based on the musical by Jonathan Larson
Best Snubbed Casting: Dune
Best Snubbed Voicework: Stephanie Beatriz – Encanto
Best Snubbed Stunt Work: Nobody
Best Snubbed Animated Film: Belle – Mamoru Hosoda
Best Snubbed International Film: Titane (France) – Julia Ducournau
Best Snubbed Documentary: The Sparks Brothers – Edgar Wright
Best Snubbed Score: The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel
Best Snubbed Song: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Snubbed Sound: The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Snubbed Production Design: The Green Knight – Jade Healy
Best Snubbed Cinematography: The Green Knight – Andrew Droz Palermo
Best Snubbed Makeup and Hair: The Green Knight
Best Snubbed Costume Design: The Green Knight – Malgosia Turzanska
Best Snubbed Editing: The Suicide Squad – Fred Raskin, Christian Wagner
Best Snubbed Visual Effects: The Green Knight