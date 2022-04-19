Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Signups

Humankind cannot gain anything without first giving something in return.

To obtain, something of equal value must be lost.

That is Alchemy’s First Law of Equivalent Exchange.

In those days, we really believed that to be the world’s one and only truth.

Water: 35 L

Carbon: 20 kg

Ammonia: 4 L

Lime: 1.5 kg

Phosphorus: 800 g

Salt: 250 g

Saltpeter: 100 g

Sulfur: 80 g

Fluorine: 7.5 g

Iron: 5 g

Silicon: 3 g

Traces of 15 other elements

These are the components of the adult human body, all of which can be bought in Amestris with just a child’s allowance. Humans come pretty cheap, it seems.

And yet, for all the wonders that alchemy has been able to do, there is one feat that no one has ever been able to accomplish: to bring someone back to life.

Those who dared to challenge this have paid severe consequences, which is why the act has been considered taboo for generations.

But what if there were some way to bypass the laws of alchemy? To create without having to lose anything in return.

Alchemists have searched in vain looking for the one key to eternal life. The one thing that can ignore the rules of our natural world and create as one wishes.

The Philosopher’s Stone.

Some call it a fool’s errand, some believe it doesn’t even exist, but there are those diligent enough, desperate enough to seek it.

However, one must ask oneself: What must be sacrificed to achieve this? How much of one’s humanity must be lost in order to gain this power?

Are there secrets that one would be better off not knowing? And what monsters lie in wait, ready to eliminate those who are that much closer to the Truth?

This is Werewolf 181 – Full Moon Alchemist. This game is designed for 25 players, though I can try and adjust depending on how many are interested. For those familiar with the property, roles are mainly based around the FMA: Brotherhood storyline. Please note that we will be using Discord for private chats, so if you don’t have an account there, you’ll need to make one so you can be invited into the server and know your role.

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculi. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Roy Mustang (vigilante) – Uses his flame alchemy once a night to incinerate anyone who gets in his way. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For non-healer roled town: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked/jailed, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been successfully used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck Sic Chum Otakunomike MSD Lamb Backups Hoho [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

