WW177: Werewolf of the Creek (Day 1)

School’s over, you’ve gone home to drop your backpack off and change into your creek clothes. You head over to the parkway that runs through the neighborhood, there’s a creek that runs through and you’ve heard that all the neighborhood kids play there before dinner. A boy holding a staff notices you and approaches.

“HI! I’m Craig, the Mapmaker of Creek. I know who everyone is and where they are. I’m kind of a big deal, let me show you around.” Craig pulls a large, homemade map out of his satchel. You agree and off you go.

Craig shows you the 10 Speeds’ ramp, Horse Girl Meadow, the Tea Timer’s Weeping Willow Club, and his personal favorite, The Stump. “Most people would tell you that we’re the most adventurous kids in the creek. But maybe don’t ask Jason. Kelsey and I even found JP during our explorations.”

He leads you to a sign that reads Cardboard City. “Cardboard is the perfect medium for me,” says TP Role Possum. “Mrrrew,” adds Box Prince.

You pass by a waterfall. “These are the Ninja Kids. They read a lot of comic books.” Kumoko shakes their topknot out. “How dare you suggest I read high fantasy! My backpack is full of imported manga.”

“The Fredites worship Fred the dog. Animals are the best,” explains jake “Come here if you want to know about animals. I’m afraid CRAIG knows nothing about animals,” Wildernessa says scornfully.

You see the sewers near the creek. “Hail the Sewer Queen!” shouts 💋🐺Frank🐺💋.

“Keep clear! You could be in danger!” Fillmore walks towards you. “Possibly in more way than one,” he whispers, “the paintballers are intense.”

“Before you get too nervous about a new place, I want to introduce you to a good friend of mine. She’ll help you adjust,” Craig says. “”I am the champion of feeling and positivity. The foe of bad vibes throughout the galaxy. I am…Sparkle Cadet and nobody can dull my sparkle!” Sparks welcomes you with a flourish of her want.

The tour ends at The Trading Tree. “This is where kids trade to get all the sugary snacks that they can’t get at home. Or toys. Or whatever. Just ask Kit. JP got two dino grabbers. Join whichever group you want to. Just don’t come by at night because @dicentraspectacular and the Witches are here. We’ll see you around!”

Everyone has the opportunity to trade with Kit. Submit your trade offer before Twilight and Kit will give return trades to the two best offers.

Roles The Creek (15)

Craig: Investigator

Every night Craig chooses one person to investigate. He will get a result of either Other Side or Creek Kid. Traitors will thus read as Creek Kid until a successful recruitment.

Kelsey: 2 shot Vigilante

Kelsey will get 2 chances to take down the King’s BFF Maya. If she hits Maya, she will earn a third vig shot.

The Green Poncho: Back up Vigilante

Takes over if Kelsey is killed before using her second shot. Inherits the unused shots, and will also earn a third shot by hitting Maya.

JP: Medic

Every night JP will choose a player to heal. He cannot heal himself, cannot heal the same person on consecutive nights.

Bryson: Watcher

Chooses one player to watch every night.

Kit: Vendor

Runs the Trading Tree. Starting with Night 0 she trades with two fellow kids. Anyone may offer a trade to Kit. Items may or may not have value, and will be communicated to the owner when appropriate.

Vanilla Creek

The rest of the kids are just trying to play at the Creek or trade at the Trading Tree. Creek Kid Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. The Creek wins when the Serial Killer and all Other Siders have been eliminated.” The Other Side (5)

King Xavier: Recruiter wolf

Recruits Creek kids with the promise of unlimited candy. Assigns kills. Submits one name nightly to turn Traitor into a Vanilla wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

Maya: Wolf roleblocker

Cannot block and kill unless they’re the final wolf. Does not know the identity of the Traitors.

King’s Champion: Vanilla wolf

Kills town on Xavier’s command. Does not know the identity of the Traitors. Promotes traitor to champion if Xavier dies without a recruitment.

Bobby: Traitor

Desperate to gain candy and willing to sell out the Creek Kids for better access. Knows the identity of the King’s Champion, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor.

Eliza: Traitor

Thinks an alignment with King Xavier is worthy of her social standing. Knows the identity of Maya, but not of the other wolves or the fellow traitor. Rules Win Conditions:

Creek: Wins when all Other Side or Unaligned threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Other Side: Wins when number of players equal the Creek kids and the SKs are eliminated. Traitors will scan as ‘Other Side’ to Craig, but do not count in Other Side’s numbers until they are successfully recruited. Rules:

All typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where rolled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Blocking > Healing > Investigating > Recruiting > Kills

Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Roleplaying is not required from Creek Groups but it is heavily encouraged. Any RP is possible as long as it fits into a group, like the Witches or the 10 Speeds.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. Players Nate – Kim – Sparkle Cadet Lamb – sic – Cornelius Fillmore, Paintballers hoho – TP Role Possum, Cardboard City Cork – Wildernessa, Fredites Chum – 💋🐺Bot🐺💋, Sewer Kids Side – Josephus – Box Prince, Cardboard City Raven – Ralph – spooky – jake – Fredites Warrior – Wasp – Miss Rim – Thoughts – Hayes – Kumoko, Ninja Kids Dicentra – Elvira, The Witches forever Back ups Indy Creek Groups Please align your RP to one of the following groups. This will have no bearing on your alignment. Example: I am Regina George of the Tea Timers. The Elders of the Creek: Teenagers that claim to have been at the Creek the longest; love anime, older cartoons, D&D

The Fredites: Children who worship a local dog named Fred for his decision making

10 Speeds: Mountain-bike loving group of kids and hang out at the bike park

The Tea Timers: Rich, elegant, and sneaky kids who dedicate themselves to tea time

Witches of the Creek: Teens that come to the Creek at night and dress goth. Might have actual powers

The Ninja Kids: Obsessed with Japanese culture that reside at the waterfall

The Sewer Kids: Swimmers who reside in the sewers

Cardboard City: Children who dress in and engineer with cardboard

The Horse Girls: Play in the meadow, have horse mannerisms

The Alliance of Science: runs experiments in the creek

The Paintballers: Strategic paintball players

The Junior Forest Scouts: Boy scouts

The Plush Kids: Worship their stuffed animals

Creek Daycare: Babysitters and/or younger siblings

Spreadsheet Link to spreadsheet

Twilight will be 1pm PST / 2pm MST / 3pm CST / 4pm EST / 9pm WET*

* I have a new favorite made up time zone. Sorry, Mountain Time

