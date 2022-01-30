Werewolf 175: America’s Next Top HYDRA – Day 1

Welcome to the HYDRA house. Your goal is to impress Tyra and outlast the other contestants to be crowned America’s Top HYDRA. A life of FAME and FASHION awaits.

But not everyone takes rejection well… three former contestants that didn’t make the cut have snuck back in, and will stop at nothing to destroy what Tyra has built, including…. MURDER…..

Of course, the first thing you need to succeed on this show is a tragic/inspiring backstory. So keep that in mind for the day one event (TBA).

Roles

3 Disgruntled Former Contestants (Wolves) – The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated wolf.

– The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated wolf. 8 Town Nigel Barker (Watcher) – Never misses a shot. Chooses a player to watch each night, and will learn the name(s) of anyone that targets the watched player with a night action. Cannot watch the same player two nights in a row. Miss J (Friendly Neighbor N0+) – Loves to offer his services as a runway coach. Chooses a player each night to reveal their alignment to. Starts on Night 0 aka before Day 1 begins. Upon their death, their list of targets is made public. 6 Vanilla Models



The Game

If you have any questions at all, feel free to message Nate on discord.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed. (One exception for this game: if you’re pre-writing RP stuff with your partner in your chat, you can use that verbatim.)

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not the mod is around to call it.

Do not discuss the game outside the game threads.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

If the vote is tied at Twilight, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town. Your only power is your voice and your vote. Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated.”

Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Players

Mrs Hunts Man Spider (Hoho / Queequeg) Marlowe Goat Scroodem & Good (Marlowe / Goat) April / Josephus Nac [Sic!] Tiffle (Sic / Tiff) Zoolander (Lindsay / Chum) Ralphroro (Grump / Ralph) SmizeBoys (Kappa / Indy) Schrodinger’s Teen (Owen / Spooky) Mega Stripe! (MSD / Jake) Jean-Claude LaDamb ( Adam / Lamb ) BigBadCrabBorg ( Wasp/ Bresson)

Twilight will be at 3pm Eastern / Noon Pacific on Tuesday, February 1.

