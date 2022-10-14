Werewolf 194: Over the Garden Wolves – Chapter 1

At night when the lake is a mirror

And the moon rides the waves to the shore

A single soul sets his voice singing

Content to be slightly forlorn

A song rises over the lilies (Waa-ooh waa-ooh)

Sweeps high to clear over the reeds

And over the bulrushes’ swaying

To pluck at a pair of heartstrings

Two voices, now they are singing

Then ten, as the melody soars

Round the shimmering pond all are joining in song

As it carries their reverie on

Over the treetops and mountains

Over the blackened ravines

Then softly it falls by a house near a stream

And over the garden wall

To thee

As you hum a tune you realize that you actually have never heard before, you start to become aware of your surroundings.

Deciduous trees that have already started to shed their leaves to be stamped upon by some absentminded soul are stretched out for what seems like miles. Some of the knots on the bark look like faces. Almost eerily so.

Having finally looked around, you ask yourself where you are.

You are obviously in the woods. But what exactly are you doing there?

One would presume you would be walking home. At least, that’s what you think you’re doing. Still, though, you don’t remember heading home. And you know the usual route you take to get home, but you have never traversed this path before.

You’ve never seen these trees loom over you like they are watching your every step, almost as though they are envious of your ability to move, the possibility to escape the roots that hold them forever in this place.

You haven’t heard the wind blow through your ear like this before. A whisper that sounds like a scream, like it carries a dark secret that you wish you could forget if you ever remembered it.

Though you can see a trail in front of you, it feels as though it’s darker than if you actually could not see anything.

And so you’ve come to realize what you knew deep down, though you didn’t want to admit it.

You don’t know where you are.

Welcome to the Unknown, children. You are more lost than you realize.

Roles Town Lost Souls of the Unknown (vanilla town) – have no power except their vote and their hope. Will win when the Beast and his servants are defeated and the Woodsman’s win condition does not interfere. Wirt (song vendor) – makes a mixtape on cassette and gives said cassette to someone each night. Greg (doctor) – Can protect someone using his Candy Camouflage, which keeps them from being killed or from being turned into an edelwood tree (note: if Greg’s target was selected by the Beast the previous night, Greg cannot stop the result of RNG). Can target themselves but cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Beatrice (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action (will not be told whether that person performed the night action or was the one the night action was performed on, nor will they be told how many night actions they were involved with). Wolves The Beast – Turns lost souls into edelwood trees (see below). The Beast is invulnerable to all night actions for the first night. He cannot carry out the wolf kill at any point during the game. Servants of the Beast – Follow the Beast’s commands, and carry out the night kill. They cannot turn anyone into an edelwood tree at any point during the game. Edelwood turning: On day 1, the wolves will select a lost soul to be turned into an edelwood tree. The following night, that soul will either become a servant of the Beast (be recruited by the wolves) or die, which will be determined by RNG. All town players (including roled town players) are eligible for recruitment and will not be informed of being turned until they are recruited or dead (if the Woodsman is picked, nothing will happen). Starting night 1, the wolves will choose to either turn someone into an edelwood tree (the effects of which will be determined the following night) or kill someone–they cannot do both on the same night. Independent Woodsman (SK) – Lives to chop down the edelwood trees, and to defeat the Beast. The Woodsman will win and leave the game if they kill the Beast–if the Beast is the last wolf left and the Woodsman kills him, the Woodsman will win alone. If the Beast is daykilled, the Woodsman will win when they are the last one standing. [collapse]

Players Josephus Sic Abby Owen Lamb Mac Cork Goat Nate Lindsay Gramps Queequeg Cop Ralph Emm Marlowe Pablo Pizazzo Kate the Great Grumproro Backups Narrow Raven [collapse]

Rules Order of night actions: Doctor, song vendor, edelwood turning, motion detecting, kills Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from private chats without permission from the mod. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Sunday, October 16 at 7 PM MDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...