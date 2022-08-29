WW 191: The Westing Game – Day 1

The invited players trudge into a room, at the back of which is a timid and rather incompetent lawyer. He shuffles his papers, clears his throat, and proceeds in a voice that has less conviction than the dead for whom he is speaking.

I, Samuel W. Westing, hereby swear that I did not die of natural causes. My life was taken from me–by one of you! Second Article, from the last will and testament of Samuel W. Westing

Titters in the crowd. An elderly woman gasps while a man coughs to cover a laugh, but no one finds this convincing.

The police are helpless. The culprit is far too cunning to be apprehended for this dastardly deed. Who among you is worthy to be the Westing heir? Ibid.

An assistant approaches each player and hands them an envelope. The first to receive one rips it open and reaches in, hoping to find cash. Instead some pieces of paper flutter to the ground.

Each of you has received clues as to the identity of the person who prematurely ended my life. They are meant to help discover the true identity of your partners, your rivals, and your neighbors in Sunset Towers. In addition, you will be offered chances to ask questions and investigate. I sincerely hope you take advantage of them. No two sets of clues are alike. Remember: it’s not what you have, but what you don’t have that counts. Whosoever solves my murder will inherit my entire estate, estimated at two hundred million US dollars. Tenth Article, Ibid.

In a frenzy the players rip open their envelopes and dive for the slips of paper that litter the floor. The lawyer would love to read the rest of the will. He would love to warn them of the disgruntled heirs plotting against them. He would love to implore them to buy Westing Paper Products, as stipulated in the thirteenth article. But the players had started scheming, and there was no calming them down.

Players

Chum copywight Cork Goat beinggreen Jake Josephus Lindsay Marlowe MSD Mustard Nate Raven Side Thoughts Tiff Wasp

Roles

13 Town Players – Some will be Regular Tenants (Vanilla Townies) with no power other than their votes. Others will have powers. Roles will only be revealed upon death. Win when all wolves and the ??? role are eliminated.

3 Wolves – Win when the ??? role is eliminated and they equal or surpass town’s numbers. May or may not have powers.

??? – Third-party faction who wins when there is at most one other player remaining.

General Rules

Ties will be determined by RNG among tied players.

Players may not quote directly from their Discord chats, nor screenshot from them. Please run it by the mod before trying to communicate secret information.

All night actions are mandatory unless otherwise stated.

The wolf kill will be carried out by one wolf each night. The wolf may use any other night actions they possess while executing the kill.

Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people.

The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes.

The Mystery

In addition to the players’ faction-based win conditions, the first player to solve Sam Westing’s murder will win independently of everyone else and exit the game immediately. Town, wolves, and the third-party will continue to play until one faction wins.

Every player, at the start of the game, will be dealt two clues. They may publicly share them as they see fit. They may also lie, withhold, or mislead others as they see fit.

Players may start submitting one guess per night, starting on Night 3. The mod may ask follow-up questions, giving preference to those who respond with (correct) details.

Only one player may win this way. If multiple players submit the correct answer on the same night, the mod will enact a tie-breaker, which could be RNG, a game of his own devising, an essay contest, or something he’ll decide at a later time.

Events will take place during certain Day phases, allowing players to investigate and shed light on the story.

While this game may borrow names from Ellen Raskin’s novel, the story has changed considerably. Do not assume familiarity with the novel will help you deduce the mystery, roles, or character alignments.

Twilight is on Tuesday, August 30th at 7 PM CST.

