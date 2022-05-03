WW 182: Replicanthropes – Day 1

Harry Bryant threw a newspaper across the room and contemplated having bourbon for breakfast. He was interrupted by a beep that heralded the call he had been dreading. A thin, reedy voice on the other end of the line asked, “How bad is it down there, Harry?”
“As bad as it gets. We figure the reps hijacked a shuttle and made it back here two days ago. They killed twelve people on their way here, including the shuttle crew.”
The voice paused for a moment before answering. “Unfortunate. Perhaps they’d not have felt the need to do so if your little band of murderers were more discriminate—“
“Listen, I just do my job–“
“Yes, the job. I’m sure your entire department leapt to the dinner table as soon as the aroma of blood wafted their way. I’m far more concerned with the growing number in our fair city who see fit to upset the… order of things.”
“What the hell does that—“
“I’ll be in touch, Harry. And a word of caution: these NEXUS 6 models… they are a different breed than the poor scared older models you’re used to gunning down in the streets. I have to say… I like their chances. Do give my condolences to Holden, won’t you?” With a blip, the call disconnected.
“Screw you, Tyrell,” seethed Bryant to the empty screen. “Gaff!” he roared. “Get me Deckard in here, now!”
Rep Sympathizers (Town): Win when all Blade Runners and Tyrell are dead.
Citizens: (vanilla town): Human/Replicant. There is strength in numbers; their power is their vote. 5 of them are Humans, and 4 of them are in fact Replicants; which one they are is not known to the individual player at the beginning of the game.
Roy Batty (investigator): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to determine whether they are “Sympathizer” or “Not a Sympathizer”.
Pris (doctor): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to cancel any night kill actions directed at them. May not heal themselves or the same player on consecutive nights.
Leon Kowalski (jailer): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be jailed; this player may not execute any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting the player are blocked. Cannot jail themselves or the same player on consecutive nights.
Zhora (motion detector): NEXUS-6 Replicant. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to watch. If that player commits any Night Actions or is targeted by any Night Actions, will receive a result of “detected motion”.
Blade Runners (Wolves): Win when there are at least as many or more Blade Runners as there are Rep Sympathizers and Eldon Tyrell is dead. Wolf kills are assigned to a specific player and are carried out instead of any other Night Actions available to that player
Rick Deckard (investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to “put them on the machine” and learn whether they are a Human or a Replicant.
Capt. Bryant (roleblocker): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to block any night actions that player may carry out.
Gaff (role investigator): Human. Beginning Night 1 may submit the name of another player to determine their assigned role, if any.
Independent:
Eldon Tyrell (serial killer): Human. As a Night Action, may submit the name of another player to be killed. Wins when all *Human* Sympathizers and Blade Runners have been killed.
Rachael: Replicant. Returns “no result” (identical to a blocked action result) if investigated by Roy Batty or Rick Deckard. Immune to Lifespan Kill (see below). If Rick Deckard is killed, gains a single vig shot that can be used as a Night Action on the night of their choice. Wins the game alone if still alive when all NEXUS-6 replicants, Blade Runners, and Eldon Tyrell are dead.
All Replicant models have a built-in 4 year lifespan, at the end of which they are deactivated permanently.
At Twilight of Day 1, there is a 5 percent chance that the 2nd place vote-getter(s) have reached their terminal date and are killed if they are Replicants. This chance increases by 1 percent each successive day.
As a prototype model, Rachael is immune to this effect.
1. MSD
2. Sic Humor
3. Mrs. Queequeg
4. Side Character
5. Chum
6. Lamb
7. Ralph
8. Raven
9. hoho
10. Indy
11. Cork
12. Adam Farrar
13. Dourif
14. April
15. Cop
16. Lindsay
17. jake
18. Copywight
Backups:
1. Goat
2. Dicentra
No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
You cannot edit any of your posts.
Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig shots are always optional.
Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > ALL TEH KILLZ
Ties at Twilight will be decided by RNG.
In KOBK scenarios, auto-kill will not be triggered unless all living players have voted.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun! Or don’t. I’m not your boss.
Twilight is at 9:00 AM Pacific, Thursday May 5th.
