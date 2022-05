Time to see which songs made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “Radio Free Europe” (52) vs. “So. Central Rain” (28)

Match 2: “Nightswimming” (56) vs. “Orange Crush” (32)

Match 3: “Fall on Me” (52) vs. “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville” (27)

Ma7)

Match 4: “Driver 8” (47) vs. “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (46) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Voting end 5 May, 10 PM EDT

