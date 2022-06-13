Werewolf 185: Art School! – Day 1

The bell rings. Eager students of the arts shuffle in their seats. Some pull out sketch pads and sharpen their crayons. Others wish they’d bought the bigger box of crayons with the cool sharpener. Some tech-savvy students pull out laptops and tablets to find that they can only access the internet using the wifi from the Panera next door. The password, however, eludes all of them. All of them except one, who manages to hack in (the password: “Asiago”). The tech-savvy student surreptitiously pulls up a program they’ve designed to algorithmically generate variations of cartoonish blasé simians, which this student sells to other NFT weirdos for 12 PoopEmojiCoins a pop.

At last, the door swings open. A man in a beret pulls up a chair, spins it around, and sits in it backwards like Michelle Pfeiffer did in that Coolio music video for that song from the Dangerous Minds soundtrack.

Circle up, everyone. My name is Pablo Diego José Francisco de Paula Juan Nepomuceno Crispín Crispiniano María Remedios de la Santísima Trinidad Ruiz Picasso—but, hey, call me Pablo. I’m your guest lecturer for today. I’m known for defying conventions of perspective and moving beyond traditional illusionistic representation in favor of fractured forms. My work enacts the all-at-once-ness of modernity in its horror and loveliness. I’ve also been dead for like 50 years now.

Also, one time, I drew this wiener dog, and I only used one line to do it!

For your first workshop, I want you to do your best “Pablo” impression. I want to see cubes! I want to see wiener dogs! I want to see people with their noses and eyes in weird places all over their faces! I want to see sad old men cradling guitars! Whatever! Go!

ROLES TOWN 12 Diligent Students (Vanilla Town) win when they expel the Plagiarists and the NFT Weirdo. Aside from the Teaching Assistant, the Teacher’s Pet, and the Harsh Critic, the Diligent Students’ only power is their vote for whom to expel. 1 Teaching Assistant (Investigator) can choose one player to investigate each night. They will receive a reading of either “Scum,” “Not Scum,” or “Unreadable.” 1 Teacher’s Pet (Medic) can choose one player to protect from expulsion each night. The medic can protect themselves once, and they cannot protect the same player two nights in a row. 1 Harsh Critic (# shot vigilante) has the power to expel # of students as a night action. SCUM 2 Plagiarists (Vanilla Wolves) win when they outnumber the Diligent Students and have expelled the NFT Weirdo. Each night they must choose a student to expel. 1 Cool Plagiarist (Role-Blocker Wolf) can prevent a classmate from using their special ability. 1 Intensely Enigmatic Plagiarist (Scrambler Wolf) can render another classmate “unreadable” to any prying eyes. 1 NFT Weirdo (SK) wins when all the Plagiarists are expelled, and when they are the last remaining student. The NFT Weirdo will choose one fellow student to expel each night. Investigations of the NFT Weirdo will show up as “Unreadable.” OTHER The Panel of Judges will consist of five players selected by RNG each day (as long as there are five players available). They will judge the artworks produced by their classmates each day and vote on their favorite by the end of the day. The person they vote to have the best artwork will receive a special ability. Judges cannot vote for themselves, but they can abstain from voting. The judges will be given a Discord channel to discuss their judging and cast their votes. Ties among the judges will be broken by RNG among the tied players.

RULES Normal Werewolf rules! Wolves win when there are as many or fewer town remaining and the SK is gone. Town wins when they’ve gotten rid of the wolves and the SK. Instead of throwing money away on a library or tenure track faculty, The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts has invested in a Ralphroro Enterprises Werewolf-O-Matic tie breaking calculating console. Ties at the end of the day will be resolved using the Werewolf-O-Matic patented tie-breaking formula: (y + x) + ab = k y = total number of letters in the first words of the avatar names of both/all tied players

x = total number of votes for both/all tied players

a = game day (i.e. “Day 1” = 1; “Day 2” = 2, etc.)

b = total number of remaining scum

k = the number of player posts, after the vote thread, when sorted by oldest. The player who posted that post will be killed. Simple yet effective! While you don’t have to participate in each day’s art workshop, please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (somewhere between three and four hundred should be fine). Failure to participate may lead to your seat in the class being ceded to another student. NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos. Directly quoting or screen-shotting from Discord is not allowed. Have some freakin fun! This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game! Vanilla Town Message: Congratulations on your acceptance to The Ralph Academy for the Visual Arts. Several of our esteemed faculty have glanced briefly in the direction of your application portfolio and one went so far as to claim you have “a certain vague potential.” Also, your tuition check cleared! You are a Diligent Student (Vanilla Town). You may be selected to serve on the judges’ panel, but other than that, your only power is your daily vote. Now get out there, pull up an easel, and expel those plagiarists! PLAYERS Grumproro Moonstermash Jake Chum Spooky Hoho Raven MSD Malthusc Marlowe Cop on the Edge-ish Sic Tiff Lamb Goat Narrowstrife April Nate Indy Dourif Queequeg Backups: Side Dicentra

Art entries must be posted to the “Workshop Thread” by Tuesday, June 14th, at 9:00 pm CDT to be eligible for judging.

Twilight is Wednesday, June 15th, 11:00 am CDT.

