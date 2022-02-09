WW176: Oops! All Cupids: The Cult of the Red Pill (Day 1)

It’s February, so you know what that means: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and we need to ramp up our efforts to get these kiddos into couples!

But wait! What’s this grumbling in the distance? Someone… someone hates LOVE? The Cult of the Red Pill appears to be open to new membership. Better take that flyer down and hope no one else here hates love too.

The sound of an ominous chuckle fills your mind. You see visions of blood.

Oh, excuse me. I seem to have been overcome by some kind of head rush. I better go rest over here…

Cupid, Lover, & Polyamory Mechanics Cupid Mechanics: The Cupids among you have picked two players each to become Fated Lovers.

Cupids cannot be recruited by the cult unless their Role changes through acquiring a power (Investigator/Vigilante/Doctor).

Inquisitive Cupid creates the Investigator Couple. Townie investigator may each night learn if a targeted player is involved with the cult or not. A cult-aligned investigator will be able to identify Cupids and Lovers instead.

Couple. Blade Cupid creates the Vigilante Couple: Vigilante has the power to target one player for a night kill. If a vigilante is recruited into the cult, the cult can no longer recruit and must start offering sacrifices.

Couple: Healing Cupid creates Doctor Couple Doctor may each night choose a targeted player to protect from death. Doctor may self-target, but may not target the same player twice in a row. Doctor cannot save a player from dying if their Lover is killed, but will block a kill completely if they protect the night-kill-targeted Lover.

Couple Lover Mechanics: Fated Lovers will be told how many fated partners they have, but not what their power will be. Each Fated Lover gets one guess per night for who their partner(s) might be. A correct guess unlocks a Couple chat and their shared power is activated for immediate use that same night.

If a Fated Lover is killed before their couple is formed: Their would-be Lover enters a Couple with their patron Cupid. If their patron Cupid is also dead, then the power is lost forever.

If a Fated Lover is recruited, then the other Fated Lover of the couple will be told they have lost their soulmate to the incels. The Cupid will inhereit the unactivated power alone.

If an activated Lover is recruited, then their partner(s) is/are night killed. The recruited lover becomes a Roled Cultist, retaining their power.

If one activated Lover dies, then both die, unless… Polyamory Mechanics: Multiple Lovers can form Fated Polyamourous arrangements.

All members will share a chat and may all participate in deciding how their powers will be used during the night phase. A power will be available as long as the two Lovers who originally hold the power are alive.

To borrow terminology from computer programming… a “leaf” is a Lover who was only fated to be with one other person and a “node” is a player chosen by multiple Cupids to be with multiple people.

If a “leaf” is killed, then the other members of the poly group will stay alive, but the leaf’s power is lost.

If a “node” is killed, then all of their connected “leaf” lovers die with them. The deaths will not chain propagate if a “node” was connected to another “node.”

If any polyamorous player is recruited, then the rest of the Lovers in the group will die, regardless of “leaf”/”node” status. The recruited player can bring any powers that were originally theirs with to them to benefit the cult. [collapse]

Cult Mechanics The Charismatic Leader will recruit a new Cultist every night.

recruit a new Cultist every night. The first recruit will become the Manipulative Sidekick (Backup Charismatic Leader).

The Cult cannot kill until either: The Serial Killer dies They recruit a vigilante

Once the cult begins killing, they can no longer recruit. [collapse]

Serial Killer Mechanics Role was assigned after Cupids chose their Fated Lovers.

Cannot be recruited by the cult. [collapse]

Win Conditions!

If the Cult makes up 50% of the population and the SK is dead, then they win.

If all scum dies, then town wins.

If the Serial Killer kills everyone else, then they win.

Roles To avoid giving away too much, the total possible number of VT, Lovers, and Cultists is tracked rather than the actual number. For example, “≤14 Vanilla Townies” is read as “up to 14 Vanilla Townies”. However, KOBKI (“Kill-or-be-killed”) will be announced. Town: ≤ 14 Vanilla Townies

14 Vanilla Townies ≤ 6 Fated Lovers

6 Fated Lovers 1 Inquisitive Cupid (grants Investigator Couple)

1 Blade Cupid (grants Vigilante Couple)

1 Healing Cupid (grants Doctor Couple)

0 Investigator Lovers (Couple)

0 Vigilante Lovers (Couple)

0 Doctor Lovers (Couple) Scum: 1 Charismatic Leader

0 Manipulative Sidekick will take over if the Charismatic Leader dies.

0 Cultists

1 Serial Killer [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you go quiet, then you will get one day’s time to let us know if you still want to play. Otherwise, you will be automatically killed or replaced at the next night phase.

. If you go quiet, then you will get one day’s time to let us know if you still want to play. Otherwise, you will be automatically killed or replaced at the next night phase. Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your personal chat. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT screenshot your couple channel. However, you may directly quote from your couple channel.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission both in the game thread and in your channels. Any accidental leak of your IRL name or email will be automatically deleted by mods to protect your privacy.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people.

Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. [collapse]

Players Marlowe (@marlowespade:disqus) April (@April_LKD:disqus) sic (@sic_humor:disqus) Lindsay (@gaydisaster:disqus) Indy (@inndeeeeed2:disqus) MSD (@DekaTria:disqus) Cork (@disqus_Tr5XJm6gin:disqus) Cop (@copontheedgeish:disqus) raven (@ravenampersand:disqus) Quee (@mrsqueequeg:disqus) Nate (@NateTheLesser:disqus) emm (@emmelemm:disqus) Tiff (@tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus) Goat (@GoatfulDead:disqus) Wasp (@unstoppablewasp:disqus) Josephus (@josephusbrown:disqus) Side (@side_character:disqus) Ralph (@RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus) Chum (@ChumJoely:disqus) Backups: hoho (@hohodor:disqus) [collapse]

Twilight is at 10 AM Eastern on Friday, February 11th, 2022.

All roles will be revealed upon death in a descriptive manner (e.g. Fated Doctor, Blade Cupid, Vigilante Cultist…). Lutair will be helping me co-mod, as per usual.

