Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Getting Set Up (02/09/2022)

Sometimes, an overbearing relative just can’t help themselves and “you just absolutely have to meet this person!” Or you have an acquaintance who knows somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who might be a good match. So … have you ever been set up for a date by somebody in your life? If so, how did it go? Or not go?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

