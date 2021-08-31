Werewolf 162: Friday the 13th Part 2! Day One

Camp Lake Aroo
Summer 1981
The cicadas are singing.
chee chee chee
The crows are barking.
aah aah aah
The golden summer air fills you with vigor and hope.
chee chee chee
Dragonflies dive bomb the reeds down by the lake.
aah aah aah
The Counselors gather all of you together in the main yard and divide you into cabin mates.
chee chee chee
Excitement fills your belly and your head is practically floating away with expectations.
aah aah aah
You split off into your cabins and start getting to know each other.
chee chee chee
Oh how this summer is going to be just the absolute BEST!
aah aah aah
And yet…and yet…you just can’t quite shake the feeling that someone, no, something is right there, just beyond your periphery. Watching. Waiting. Willing.
Welcome to Day One!
Roles:
THE HEAD COUNSELOR: Each Night reads a Player of their choice as Camper or Counselor. If they read Jason they die.
THE HEAD NURSE: Each Night can Heal but not Block a Player. Can’t Heal the same Player on consecutive nights but can heal themselves. If they Heal Jason they die.
THE CHICKENSHIT: Each night they can hide behind a different Player. If The Chickenshit is targeted to die that Player dies instead. If the Player they’re hiding behind is targeted to die they both die.
THE CAMPERS: Vanilla Town
PARTY HEARTY COUNSELORS: Vanilla Wolves except for one:
THE LOOKOUT: Will be told if a chosen Player has a Night Action, though not what that Action is.
JASON: Serial Killer. At the beginning of each Day their Kill will be RNG’d between Day or Night Kill. Day Kills cannot be Healed nor will Jason appear differently as a Camper to the Lookout that Night.
Rules:
-Three comments per day or possible Mod Kill.
-No direct quoting from QTs.
-Attack people, not arguments…wait, no, the other way around!
-No editing of posts.
-Ties at Twilight will be RNG’d.
-Have fun!
PLAYERS:
1) Gruffi Gummi
2) Jam
3) Mac
4) Mustard
5) Marlowe
6) Hayes
7) Grumos
8) Ralph
9) jake
10) sic
11) emm
12) Mrs. Queequeg
Lucky number 13) Smokey
14) Copywight
15) Side
16) Nate
17) Lindsay
18) Andiddy
19) raven
20) Tiff? Tiff!
21) Kierkegaardless
BACKUPS:
1) Dice
Twilight will be Thursday, 9/2, at 12pm PST.