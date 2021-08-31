Comic Book Review – The Street Angel Gang GN (2017)

The Street Angel Gang Hardcover (July 2017)

Writer – Jim Rugg

Artist – Brian Maruca

I visited the Mount Lebanon Public Library one afternoon and took a walk around their graphic novel section and the oversized hardcover of The Street Angel Gang caught my eye.

The Bleeders, a tough as nails street gang, is holding an open tryout for new members. Jesse Sanchez aka Street Angel answers the ad for the free food being offered. Does she have what it takes to become the newest member of the Bleeders or will she be thrown out for showing up uninvited and overstaying her welcome?

I am familiar with Rugg’s rough and ready teenager but this is my first foray into her adventures. For those unfamiliar with the character, you get all of the information you need on her backstory before diving into the narrative. I read this in one sitting on a Friday morning while drinking my coffee and there were a few times the hot drink almost shot out of my nose, thanks to Jesse’s antics and interactions with the Bleeders. I enjoyed Maruca’s animated art style, especially the fight scenes. There are a few sequences that are a bit cartoony and over the top and the art fits the action that takes place. I could see this becoming an animated feature or a live action movie one day soon ala Scott Pilgrim vs the World.

I do love that this story is in an oversized hardcover but for how short the story is, the $19.99 price tag is a bit steep, so I’m glad that I was able to borrow it from the library for free.

I would definitely like to check out more stories featuring Streel Angel, as she patrols the city on her trusty skateboard, ready to unleash her sick ninja skills on those preying on the innocent.

The Street Angel Gang is full of action and humor and can be read along with your teenage son or daughter. Jesse is spunky and full of heart and a character to keep your eye on.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...