Supergirl/Stargirl Live Chat 8/31/21

Summer School: Chapter 4

As Pat considers whether he should come clean to Courtney about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock and Paula catches him and Barbara off guard; a tense run-in with the Shade provides Courtney with some valuable information.

Dream Weaver

Kelly meets Joey, a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando, who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly crashes one of Nia’s dreams and asks her for help.

