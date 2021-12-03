CSI: North Pole – Day 1

You get off the bus in the frigid north and wait in the cold. A charismatic man and a neurotic centaur approach you.

“This is who the agency sent over?”

“Easy, Glendale. Beggars can’t be choosers. And they’re green, but they may yet have some fresh perspective on this case.”

Smoove hands you each an envelope full of crime scene photos. Elves mangled in every imaginable way. Strangled with stockings. Electrocuted by faulty Christmas lights. One poor sap seems to have been drawn and quartered by sleighs pulling the opposite direction.

“This is what we’re dealing with. A few perps trying to cancel Christmas by working through Santa’s workforce. But I don’t think they’re satisfied increasing the turnover a little bit. Nah, I think they’re gunning for the Big Man himself.”

“Gather suspects. Avail yourselves of the Lab. And by god do it fast. We’re entering peak production season and can’t handle any more disruptions to our supply chain,” Glendale tells you.

“Oh, and while we’re pretty sure they’re four goons working together, one lone wolf seems to be doing their own thing. Keep your eyes peeled.”

You stare at them, expecting more instruction or encouragement. None is forthcoming.

“What are you waiting for? Move.”

Players

Indy MSD Cop Chum hoho forever1267 Marlowe Nate Grump Ralph Jake Goat QQ April Lindsay Wasp copywight Emm Side Hayes

Roles

TOWN

11 Gumshoes – Vanilla Town. No power other than their vote.

1 Field Medic – Can protect a person from death each night. Cannot target themselves, nor the same person twice in a row.

1 DNA Analyst – Each night, can either collect a DNA sample from a living player or compare up to three DNA samples against those from a murder victim to test for a match. Replaced by the Intern if killed.

1 Sample Collector – Each day, they will be given an opportunity to collect a DNA sample from a living player and add it to the Lab. Replaced by the Intern if killed.

1 Forensics Intern – Replaces the DNA Analyst or the Sample Collector if they are murdered. Whichever dies first, or the DNA Analyst should both die at the same time.

WOLVES

3 Criminal Underlings – Vanilla Wolves. May carry out the wolf kill at night, but will leave their DNA at the scene.

1 Criminal Mastermind – Wolf Roleblocker. Cannot block the same person twice in a row. Cannot role block and also carry out the wolf kill on the same night. Like all killers, will leave DNA at the crime scene if carrying out the kill.

THIRD PARTY

1 Spree Killer – SK. Wins if they get down to one other player. Leaves their DNA at the crime scene.

Rules

Ties are determined by RNG between tied players.

Night kills are mandatory for the wolves and SK.

The mod reserves the right to add additional events or rules as balancing requires.

Please attack arguments instead of people.

The Lab

The Lab is where the accumulated DNA samples are stored. Both those collected from the roled Townies, as well as the DNA samples collected from the murder victims, which will be added automatically.

All samples collected from the roled Townies will be labled based on the player they represent. “sic’s DNA”, “hoho’s DNA”, etc.

DNA from crime scenes will be automatically added to the Lab and labeled “1A”, “1B”, etc., based on the night they were collected and the number of the victim.

At night, the DNA Analyst can compare up to three named samples to unknown samples to test for a match. “Let me compare sic’s, hoho’s, and Jake’s DNA to sample 1A, please.” They will be notified of any matches.

If a scum player dies, their DNA will be run against all unknown samples, so you will learn retroactively who they killed.

The Sample Collector and DNA Analyst are always aware what named samples are in the Lab. “You have sic DNA, hoho DNA, 1A and 1B.”

All players should add themselves to the Avocado Discord server if they haven’t already.

Twilight will be at 1 PM CST, Sunday December 5th.

