Werewolves 198 — The Muppet Christmas Carol — Day One

Hello! And welcome to The Muppet Christmas Carol! My name is Charles Dickens.

And I’m Rizzo the Rat. Wait — you’re not Charles Dickens! Charles Dickens was a novelist, a genius!

Well, you are too kind. But trust me, I know this story like the back of my hand! Listen: “The Marleys were dead, to begin with.”

That’s a spooky beginning… but really, anyone could do that. How do I know you’re the real Charles Dickens?

Because I’m the omniscient narrator. Watch this: “In life, the Marleys had been business partners with a shrewd moneylender named Ebenezer Scrooge.” You will meet him as he comes around that corner.

When?

Now…

Wait, no, that can’t be right. I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me try that again…

That’s better.

I dunno, I liked the first one better.

No, I mean that’s Scrooge how we meet him at the beginning of the story! He’s miserly, and mean, and miserable. And most of all he hates Christmas. He hates Christmas so much that he unwittingly brought into being four miserable little critters who spread misery during this most happy of seasons … the Humbugs.

Yeah yeah, we all know the stor–wait a second, I don’t remember anything like that in Dickens?

Don’t worry about it. I’m working from the first draft where Charlie was going for more of a murder mystery vibe.

Oh, I get it. A Christmas Carol: The Gritty Reboot!

~~~~~~~

ROLES TOWNSFOLK (9 VT) — You are excited that there is only one more sleep til Christmas — hopefully no one comes and takes away your Christmas spirit first! MARLEY and MARLEY (2 town lovers) — Doomed, doomed for all time! You are chained together in the afterlife, and any actions that target one of you target both of you. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST (town jailer) — These are the shadows of the things that have been. Each night you will target another player and bring them into a vision of their past. This makes them impossible to be targeted by any other night actions. THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT (town detective) — Come, and know me better man! Each night, you target a player and learn all about them. You are told if the player is TOWN or SCUM. (Scrooge reads as scum.) THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS YET TO COME (town vig) — Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met. On even numbered nights (so the night after day two, after day four, etc) you will show someone their grave. By killing them. HUMBUGS (4 wolves) — You want to ruin Christmas for individuals. Each night you pick a new town target to make into misers. You must pick a single humbug to carry out the night kill. SCROOGE (SK**) — What right have you to be merry? Each night you target a player and ruin their Christmas spirit, removing them from the game. ** — Scrooge’s soul is at stake! The first night action during the course of the game to successfully target Scrooge will recruit Scrooge to the faction that targeted him (town for Ghosts, wolves for Humbugs). The night action has no other effect. Future night actions targeting Scrooge have their normal effect (even on the same night). Night action order: JAIL > HUMBUG KILL > VIG KILL > INVESTIGATION PLAYERS beinggreen Cop copywight forever hoho Indy Jake Joe Lindsay Louie Mac mal Marlowe Miss Rim Moolissa moonster MSD Narrow QQ RULES — At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. In the event of a tie, the player Scrooge is voting for will be day killed. If Scrooge’s vote is not involved in the tie, it will be determine by RNG. — Players with night actions cannot target the same player twice in a row, and cannot target themselves. The wolf kill is assigned, and the same wolf cannot make the kill two nights in a row until one wolf remains. — Questions can be asked in Discord or via the open thread. — No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and be accommodating and understanding of other play styles. Failure to abide by any of these rules could result in a modkilling.

TWILIGHT IS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21st, AT 1 PM CENTRAL.

