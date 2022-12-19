The Titanic Night Thread Celebrates PARTY TIME!!!

Titanic opened on this day 25 years ago. The James Cameron movie was, as you all know, an absolute pop culture phenomenon, particularly among teenage audiences, who gave it enough repeat business to make it the biggest film of all time (that is, until James Cameron’s own Avatar beat it 12 years later).



Anyway, we’re not here to talk about that. We’re here to talk about the shitty animated rip-off Titanic: The Legend Goes On, an Italian production that combines the forbidden love story of the Cameron epic with Sherlock Holmes, 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella, and of course, a rapping dog. Yes, you’ve all probably heard about the rapping dog by now. And if you haven’t, well…forgive me for introducing you to this…



Have a great PARTY tonight, Avocados! Also, in case you think I am making this movie up, here’s a trailer for it…



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...