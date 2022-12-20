The Pits: Best in Podcasts 2022 and Online Video

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your list.

Hello everyone! The Pits are back and better than ever! For today’s podcast round, please select your top 10 in 2 categories! Best Podcast and Best in Online Video! You can also make an unranked list, but it would be much easier if your list was ranked with numbers, even if you don’t have 10 in each category. If you have more than 10 you’d like to share, please feel free, but know anything after 10 won’t be tallied for The Pits winners.

Until the deadline of December 27, you can change your list as much as you want! You’ll get an upvote from me on the 27th when your results are counted.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...