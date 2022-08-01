WW189: She-Wolf & The Princesses of Prowler — Day One

…

Dearie?

Wake up sleepyhead! Madame Razz is here, Mara, dear!



*She opens her eyes to find a woman standing over her. She looks to be in her early hundreds, with shockingly white hair, and butterflies? Hopefully they’re butterflies, flying around her head*

Mara, dearie, you’ve been asleep too long! You promised to help Madame Razz pick berries, dear! Don’t you remember?



*It feels as if some kind of insistent tapping is echoing within her headspace. Berries? Where has she heard that before? Come to think of it, she doesn’t remember much, if anything, about who she is, where she is, or what happened to get her in this strange situation. Suddenly, with a rush of clarity that makes her stumble backwards, she remembers. Maybe she shouldn’t even say that “she” remembers, but She-Ra does. Bow, Glimmer, Catra, Mermista, Shadow Weaver, Entrapta, Scorpia, Hordak, Double Trouble, Perfuma, Madame Razz, Sea Hawk, Frosta, Spinerella, Netossa, Grizzlor, Lonnie, Rogelio, even that freaky little imp bat thing that sits next to Hordak. She could remember everyone but Kyle! Who is Kyle? She dismisses the thought instantly. What happened to her friends and enemies after the events of She-Ra seasons 1-5?*

I expect, dearie, that you’ll want to know what happened to your friends? Well, the creators of this show decided that setting you up with Catra was probably the incorrect plot decision on their part. You know, because she’s a psychopathic gaslighter with little to no regard for human life, until everybody sings Kumbaya in the last episode.

*Episodes? Catra not being amazing?! Something is seriously wrong with this woman…*

Anyways, they tried to remove Catra from you with some clever plot devices; however, she dodged all of them and clawed a studio exec’s face off. They tranquilized her, and “decided” to leave her as your partner! This is why Madame Razz always says that love conquers all, dearie! Then, as punishment for Catra being a bad kitty, they decided to destroy your chance at having a nice life by pulling an Austin Powers and cryogenically freezing you and your dear friends, until the time came that Etheria needed saving once again. You see, all the members of the original villain team were resurrected by a single princess who decided that sparkles are ridiculous and that she wants to up the ante and make She-Ra TV- PG. She used about 2% of her power to resurrect all of the baddies from the original show, dearie! Except, this time, erm… the bad boys and girls and others realized that the only thing that could stop them were the directors of the show wanting the goodies to win. So, they murdered every last one in an extremely graphic scene that looked straight out of a slasher film, dearie! On the bright side, Mara dear, the princess who resurrected the villains killed herself after watching the graphic murder of the She-Ra showmakers. It was so bad, it might have been rated R dearie!



*Razz had been rambling for ages. Get to the point, Razz, ya old crone! Oh, sorry. Was my internal monologue turned on? Dammit.*

So, here’s your job, dearie! Madame Razz needs you and your friends to take down all of the baddies, attempt to sway those with neutral positions, and take back the show! Preferably in about 3 seasons. Good luck, dearie!

(Credit to Smokey for the intro!)

Roles The game begins with . . . 16 Town Players (The Rebellion) Adora / She-Ra – can declare the “power of Grayskull” and transform into She-Ra one time, Day or Night, for that one Day/Night cycle, to become invincible, meaning no action will affect her (a role claim during the Day will be considered a transformation). So, for instance, if she transforms Day 3, she’ll be invincible Day 3 and Night 3; if she transforms Night 3, she’ll be invincible Night 3 and Day 4. Once she has transformed into She-Ra, though, everyone will know her identity (if she transforms during the Day, a notice will be posted on the OT that Day; if she transforms at Night, it will be reflected in the next Day’s thread). Mermista – can groan at other players at Night. If she groans at Sea Hawk, they will become partners (share a chat), and Mermista can keep investigating if Sea Hawk dies. Glimmer – can teleport one other player each Night to safety (Town Jailer). Bow – has two attempts to kill another player at Night (Town Vig). If he kills a Wolf, he gets an additional attempt. If he kills two Vanilla Town players, he will feel so guilty he will send himself to Beast Island. If his kill is blocked, he loses the shot. Perfuma – is a Healer. If a player she names at Night is targeted for death, they will not die. Netossa – is in love with Spinnerella (Town Lover – share a chat, but if one dies, so does the other). Spinnerella – is in love with Netossa (Town Lover – share a chat, but if one dies, so does the other). Frosta – can freeze one player each Night, stopping their Night Action if any. Sea Hawk – is a detective. He can investigate one player each Night to learn whether they are Town or Not Town. Shadow Weaver will read as Town. An “Other” player who does not have an alignment yet will read as Unknown. Double Trouble will read as Unknown. Villagers – they are harmless and kind hearted and make it pretty obvious The Horde are the bad guys . . . mostly (Vanilla Town). 4 Wolf Players (The Horde) Shadow Weaver – can manipulate minds. If investigated, she will read Town. Grizzlor – is large. Grizzlor can block another player’s Night Action each Night. Hordak Prime – is a cult leader. He can recruit one Vanilla Town player (to become a Vanilla Wolf). If he attempts to recruit a player who is not VT, he will learn they are not VT, but he will lose his ability to recruit. Imp – is a Vanilla Wolf. 1 SK Player Entrapta – is curious. Each night she can target another player and accidentally kill them. 4 Other Players Catra – names a player each night. If she finds Adora before Shadow Weaver, her win condition becomes Town permanently (but she can continue to search for Shadow Weaver). If she finds Shadow Weaver before Adora, her win condition becomes Wolf permanently (she does not join the Wolf chat but can continue to search for Adora). If Adora and Shadow Weaver die before she finds one of them, she adopts the alignment of her choice and becomes a Bomb who will die at the end of the Day following the Day or Night of their death. Hordak – names a player each night. If he finds Entrapta first, he will join her SK team permanently. If he finds Hordak Prime first, he will have the choice to kill him but also die himself (as Town) or join the Wolf team permanently (he won’t join the Wolf chat but can continue to search for Entrapta). If they both die before he finds one of them, he will remain neutral. Scorpia – gives a hug to one player each night. If she hugs Hordak Prime first, she becomes Wolf permanently (she does not join the Wolf chat but can continue to search for Frosta). If she hugs Frosta first, she becomes Town permanently (but she can continue to search for Hordak Prime). Double Trouble – is a chameleon. They will name another player at the start of each Day, and any Day or Night Action targeting that player has a 50% chance of affecting Double Trouble instead, while any Day or Night Action targeting Double Trouble has a 50% chance of failing. Their win condition is to survive. [collapse]

Players Smokey spooky moonster MSD Mustard Wasp Lindsay Lamb Indy Nuka sic Chum raven Cork April beinggreen Nate Queequeg Stoneheart Katie Bresson copy Warrior emm Marlowe Backups: Josephus Side [collapse]

Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord. No editing or deleting any post without permission. No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats. Night actions are mandatory. If a player or faction has not submitted their Night Action by the designated time, it will be left up to RNG. Players with Night Actions cannot target themselves and cannot target the same player two Nights in a row. A tie at Twilight will result in an RNG kill amongst any non-voters (if everyone voted, it will be an RNG kill amongst all players). No Kill is not an option. “Kill” / “Die” = transport(ed) to Beast Island. Remember that play styles differ. Attack arguments, not people. Be kind, and most importantly, have fun! [collapse]

Day One ends at 1:00pm CST on Tuesday, August 2nd.

