Werewolves 172 — Gremlins — Day One

Stripe — Stripe is the leader of the Gremlins. All they desire is to create an army of their kind. On day one, Stripe gets an unblockable recruitment that must be submitted well before twilight. Each night (including night one), Stripe gets to target one player to FEED AFTER MIDNIGHT. If the target is a mogwai, they join the Gremlin army.

Billy — Billy is a well-meaning pet owner, but he’s pretty clumsy. He often accidentally spills water and unknowingly creates more mogwai. Each night, Billy targets a varying number of players to GET WET and converts them into mogwai (only vanilla town players can become mogwai; if Billy targets anyone else, getting wet has no effect). In the case that Gizmo is no longer fulfilling his duties as town investigator, Billy takes over. Billy is town-aligned.

Gizmo — Gizmo is a resourceful little mogwai who can easily sniff out if another player is secretly a Gremlin in disguise. Each night, Gizmo targets a player and is told if they are a Gremlin, mogwai, or human. Gizmo begins the game town-aligned, but as a mogwai can be recruited. If recruited or killed, Billy takes over for Gizmo.

Mr. Wing — Mr. Wing does not believe this town is ready for the responsibility of caring for mogwai. Each night, Mr. Wing targets a player and locks them away, preventing poor mogwai care practices. Mr. Wing is town-aligned.

EXPOSE TO SUNLIGHT — Exposing to sunlight is a town power that can be used to quell the rise of the Gremlins. Each night, a town player will get a vig kill to be used on that night. Night one, the kill goes to Gizmo. Night two, to Mr. Wing. Night three, to Billy. After that, TBD. As mod, I reserve the right to remove these vig kills from the game at any time — these kills exist in lieu of an SK.