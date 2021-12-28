Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/28)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

First of all, thanks to everyone for coming into this corner of The Avocado in 2021. When this site first started up, everyone had dreams of what it was going to look like. Personally, I wanted an area for reviews like they used to do back on the Mothership. And it did happen, just not the way I expected.

It happened here in the comments section. Everyone’s been great about posting reviews of movies they’ve seen, and it’s been one of my own personal resources when looking for something new to watch. It’s like how I used to read the AV Club… only perhaps more valuable since it’s more likely something I can pull up on streaming. Somewhat like how I used to read the DVD reviews to make new discoveries.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Or as another site put it: Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun!

Another year, another long period of stying mostly at home. If the comments on the Pits have told me anything, it’s that not everyone felt comfortable enough to return to the theaters.

And why not? At the middle of the year, with vaccines plentiful, there was plenty of hope in the air that things would return to normal. F9: The Fast Saga jumped to an incredible start, which many saw as a return to how things were.

And then came the Delta variant and the sudden jump in COVID cases. And then later, the Omicron variant, which seemed to affect the vaccinated.

On the other hand, more and more of us got streaming, and options were more easily at our fingertips. Disney would directly release some films, like Luca, direct to streaming. Others like Black Widow would go up in a scant few months after it was in theaters. HBO Max would release movies at the same time they were in theaters, so many who subscribed could see Dune from the comfort of their homes.

But not just that… having all these streaming services at our fingertips means that there were so many film libraries to pick and choose from. Feel like seeing Alien? Here it is on Amazon Prime. Heard good things about The Last Action Hero? Netflix has got you covered. Never seen The Black Cauldron? You could continue not watching it… but if you feel like it there it is on Disney Plus.

More than ever, there was an excuse not to catch anything released in 2021.

Since The Pits have your favorite films released in 2021 covered, for the end of the year I have a different prompt: What was you favorite film of 2021 that wasn’t released in 2021?

Next week: most anticipated film of 2022

