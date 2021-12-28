Tuesday’s Politics thread…

…only knows what day it is because she had to write the politics thread.

It’s a mess out there y’all. I don’t even know what to say. Between the CDC saying “you do you” for all intents and purposes, Biden basically hoping that GOP governors do something positive or at least stop damaging federal mandates, and having the WORST Christmas ever the details of which I shan’t bore you with, I just don’t have a lot in the tank.

Everybody take some emojis. Share them amongst yourselves. (“Shan’t”….”amongst”….why yes, I am watching Downton Abbey, why do you ask?)

Be kind to yourselves, be kind to each other. You can all like things and not like things and not treat each other like crap at the same time. It’s possible. Don’t make me put on my Dowager Countess voice, you wouldn’t like me.

🍒 🍒 🍒 🌴🌴🌴 🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️ 🍔🍔🍔 🥁🥁🥁 🎡🎡🎡 💈💈💈 🆓🆓🆓 🔱🔱🔱 😎😎😎

