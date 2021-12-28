30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 28: The Worst Game

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the games that are just bad. Bad can be viewed in a lot of different ways, but what comes to mind when you think of a truly bad game and why?

Bonus Prompt: What game has the best-looking packaging?

