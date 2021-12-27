The Always Sunny Podcast Night Thread (December 27, 2021)

What’s up, boners? Stave off those post-Christmas blues with the Always Sunny podcast! Listen to three old men talk about a TV show, why don’t you?

The Always Sunny Podcast is an unofficial look back on the past fourteen seasons of the hit show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, hosted by Glenn, Charlie, and Rob. With the fifteenth season dropping December 2021, the guys are going back to where it all began: 2005. Starting with the very first episode, they’ll rewatch every season and give us a deep dive into their memories of creating the show, reveal how they first met, and discuss how they created a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades. That is, if they can remember any of it.

Enjoy your night and stay away from the Nightman, Avocado!

