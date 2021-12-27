Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 27

Here are today’s contestants:

Donna, a digital accessibility specialist, wants everyone to have access to the digital world;

Ashley, an antiques dealer, is a certified scuba instructor; and

Amy, an engineering manager, is looking for a home with a bigger bathtub. Amy is an 18-day champ with winnings of $706,800.

Jeopardy! round

CLASSIC NOVELS

MIX-OLOGY (anagrams of -ology words)

BUSINESS NAMES

YOU STUBBED YOIUR TOE ON LIVE TV (family-friendly swear words)

NOAHS

ARKANSAS

Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,000, Ashley $800, Donna $5,800.

DD1 – $600 – CLASSIC NOVELS – The end of this Twain tale says while Tom Canty lived to be very old, King Edward VI lived to the age of 15 (Amy won $1,200 on a true DD to tie Donna for the lead.)

Double Jeopardy!

THE 4TH CENTURY

GEOGRAPHY

PAINTINGS

WINGS, BUT NO FLY

MUSICAL 3-INITIALers

BEFORE & AFTER

Amy took down all three DDs and finished well in a textbook runaway, leading into FJ at $32,400 vs. $12,600 for Donna and $7,600 for Ashley.

DD2 – $2,000 – GEOGRAPHY – The ruins of the 17th century Fort Ceperou overlook this capital fof Franch Guiana, which shares its name with a type of pepper (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $15,200 vs. $6,600 for Donna.)

DD3 – $800 – THE 4TH CENTURY – Seen as Pagan rituals, these contests were outlawed after going strong (& fast & high) for over 1,100 years (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Amy won $6,000 from her score of $19,200.)

Final Jeopardy!

20TH CENTURY THEATER – In 1955 Peter Hall directed the first production of this play in English without having “the foggiest idea what some of it means”

Amy and Ashley were correct on FJ, with Amy adding $6,000 to win with $38,400 for a 19-day total of $745,200.

Odds and Ends

Judging the writers: Based on clue valuations in the category about musical performers known by three initials, they seemed to think MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) would be more well-known to Jeopardy! contestants than ONJ (Olivia Newton-John).

Ken’s Korner: He admires people who try to make the online world a better place, isn’t crazy about the idea of taking an undersea dive and doesn’t want Amy to hand Daily Double wagering amount decisions “over to me”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Prince and the Pauper”? DD2 – What is Cayenne? DD3 – What is the Olympics? FJ – What is “Waiting for Godot”?

