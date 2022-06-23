Werewolf 186: Seinfeld, Season 2 – Day One

(We open on Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer walking out of prison.)

GEORGE: So, we’re going with story continuity from the previous game? Doesn’t that defeat the whole purpose of this show?

ELAINE: Can it, baldy.

KRAMER: But I don’t want to go back! I liked it in jail, they had the Commando 450 shower heads.

JERRY: Not me, I just want to get home. Where I sleep, where I go to play with my toys.

(Cut to: Jerry’s apartment. Jerry tosses his coat on the couch, walks over to his answering machine, and presses play.)

FRANK COSTANZA (voice on the answering machine): Jerry, it’s Frank Costanza, Mr. Steinbrenner is here, werewolves are eating everyone, call me back!

(The phone rings again)

JERRY (answering phone): Hello?

GEORGE (other end of phone): Hey, it’s George.

JERRY: I just got the most bizarre message from your father, he thinks there are werewolves in Manhattan!

GEORGE: That’s because he’s insane. Coffee shop?

(Cut to: The coffee shop. Jerry and George are eating lunch.)

JERRY: Why is your father calling me about werewolves?

GEORGE: Who knows why my parents do anything. (He picks up the bottle of ketchup and shakes it vigorously.)

JERRY: You know, you don’t have to shake ketchup. It comes pre-shook.

GEORGE: You can’t let the ketchup settle, it affects the taste.

Players Abby

Chum

Copywight

Cork

Dourif

emmelemm

forever1267

Josephus

Lamb

Lindsay

Louie

Marlowe

MSD

Narrowstrife

Owen

Queequeg

Ralph

Raven

Sic

Side Character

Spooky



Backups

Jake

Moonster

Roles Town

Wins the game when the wolves and independent roles are sent to Del Boca Vista (the graveyard).



JERRY SEINFELD – Jerry is an observational comedian. Each night he “observes” a player to learn their alignment. Jerry can detect Tim Whatley and the wolves (except Uncle Leo). Bubble Boy and the Mystery ??? Role detect as Town.



ELAINE BENES – Elaine is a dognapper. Each night she steals a player, protecting them from kills and blocking any actions they have. Cannot target herself. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights.



GEORGE COSTANZA and

SUSAN ROSS – George and Susan share a Discord chat channel. The first time either George or Susan is killed, only Susan dies. (NOTE: After Susan dies, George officially becomes Vanilla for the purposes of Bubble Boy’s win condition.)



COSMO KRAMER – Can drop a giant ball of oil on someone (1-shot Vigilante). If Kramer is blocked, the shot is not spent. If the ball of oil is dropped on Bubble Boy, Kramer is killed instead. (NOTE: After Kramer’s shot is spent, he officially becomes Vanilla for the purposes of Bubble Boy’s win condition.)



YADDA YADDA YADDA – Vanilla Town



Wolves

Wins the game when there are no independent roles and the number of wolf players equals the number of Town players.



JACK KLAMPUS – Role blocker. Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights.



UNCLE LEO – Undetectable wolf. Hello!



KEITH HERNANDEZ – Vanilla wolf.



MULVA – Vanilla wolf.



Independent Roles

TIM WHATLEY – Serial Killer. Wins the game when all anti-dentites (other players) are dead.



BUBBLE BOY – If the Bubble Boy is the final roled player in the game (e.g., the only players left alive are Bubble Boy and those that have “Vanilla” in their role description), the game immediately ends and BB wins by himself. Moops!



MYSTERY ??? ROLE

Rules -No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking > jailing > investigation > SK kill > optional Vig kill > Wolf kill.

Twilight is at 5pm PST/6pm MST/7pm CST/8pm EST) on Friday, June 24.

