Today’s contestants are:

Andrew, a lawyer, had Ludacris DJ a third-grade dance;

Whitney, a history professor, had to go to bed when Jeopardy! was over; and

Jeff, a marketing lecturer, has a special signal for his mom. Jeff is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,202.

Jeopardy!

MY PERSONAL QUOTATION DEVICE // KITCHEN TOOLS // POP CULTURE IS ALWAYS IN SEASON // YOU’VE BEEN BOOKED // THE DEVIL // THE “D” TAILS

DD1 – $1,000 – THE DEVIL – A debate provoker, this 2-word phrase dates to a 1616 work where one “pleadeth for nothing but for the kingdome of Sathan” (Jeff won $1,400 on a true DD, complete with the “all the chips” hand motion.)

Scores going into DJ: Jeff $3,000, Whitney $4,800, Andrew $3,800.

Double Jeopardy!

IT’S ANARCHY // VOWEL, CONSONANT, VOWEL, CONSONANT // PUBLISHED POSTHUMOUSLY // THAT USED TO BE A TRADEMARK // MOUNTAINS // IT CAME FROM A GRAPHIC NOVEL

DD2 – $1,600 – THAT USED TO BE A TRADEMARK – Westinghouse first trademarked this word as the name of a washing machine; now it refers to an establishment (Jeff dropped to third place by losing $2,400 from his total of $4,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PUBLISHED POSTHUMOUSLY – This author traded China for the Korean DMZ in “The Eternal Wonder”, published 40 years after her 1973 death (With two other clues remaining, Jeff took the lead by doubling to $18,000 vs. $11,000 for Andrew.)

Jeff was playing catch-up most of the way, but his bold wager on DD3 changed all that, as he led into FJ with $20,000 vs. $11,000 for Andrew and $7,600 for Whitney.

Final Jeopardy!

CLASSIC ALBUMS – This classic album by a Southern rocker gets its title from a Civil War quote by a Union admiral

Jeff dropped $2,001 to win with $17,999 for a two-day total of $29,201. Jeff’s all-in wager on DD3 gave him enough of a margin that he was able to hold on with the Triple Stumper FJ.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: With seven clues, one untouched category and DD3 remaining on the board, Andrew chose four straight clues from the top two rows. When Jeff got control, he immediately went to the $1,600 clue to find DD3. This put Jeff in position for his come-from-behind win.

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in IT CAME FROM A GRAPHIC NOVEL, including not knowing the last name of title hero Wynonna from a Syfy show, which is Earp.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is devil’s advocate? DD2 – What is laundromat? DD3 – Who was Buck? FJ – What is “Damn the Torpedoes”?

