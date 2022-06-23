The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ TV and Web Series: The Results

Welcome back to the first ever poll of The Avocado’s favorite LGBT+ TV and web series! In the end, 42 lists were submitted (a bit of a drop from the 57 lists that were received for the film list), comprising 163 TV and web series representing a vast array of LGBT+ experiences from around the world. Everyone who participated was passionate about their picks, and although some series got a whole lot of love, there were a huge number of hidden gems highlighted – 35 of the lists submitted contained at least one title unique to that list, totaling 82 of the submitted series. I think all of our watchlists just got much, much bigger!

The compiled list is below, and if you want to review the full results you can see them here. Our next and final list will be for The Avocado’s favorite LGBT+ books and comics, with voting starting sometime in July – be on the lookout! A huge thank you to everyone who participated – I can’t wait to read about your favorites in the comments!

First up, the number of series per decade (based on the year the series began):

1960s: 1 series

1970s: 3 series

1980s: 7 series

1990s: 15 series

2000s: 29 series

2010s: 82 series

2020s: 26 series

It’s clear in comparison to the films list just how much later robust LGBT+ stories started being told on TV. It’s also clear that the 2020s are on track to have an even greater abundance of favorite series – in fact, two of our top 20 started just this year!

Next, a shoutout to the networks that have aired the greatest number of our favorite series (some series are double-counted here due to networks changing between seasons or being different between the U.S. and the country of original airing):

34 series: Netflix

22 series: HBO (including HBO Max)

11 series: ABC

8 series: NBC, Fox, BBC (including all BBC networks)

6 series: Channel 4, FX (I’m including votes for both American Horror Story and American Horror Story: Asylum as one series here, though not in the final list)

5 series: Showtime, WB/The CW

4 series: Cartoon Network, Freeform (including ABC Family), Hulu, PBS, Starz, syndication

3 series: CBC, Disney (including Disney Channel and Disney+), TBS, TV Tokyo, YouTube

Netflix and HBO are the clear champions here, though of course most of the network series are on one streaming service or another. We can only hope that the likes of Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Apple TV+ step up with the production of original LGBT+ series in the next decade!

Finally, without further ado, I am proud to present our complete favorite LGBT+ series:

17 lists:

Schitt’s Creek, CBC/PopTV, 2015-2020

16 lists:

Steven Universe, Cartoon Network, 2013-2020

14 lists:

The Wire, HBO, 2002-2008

11 lists:

Sense8, Netflix, 2015-2018

10 lists:

The Legend of Korra, Nickelodeon, 2012-2014

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Netflix, 2018-2020

9 lists:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The CW, 2015-2019

The Other Two, HBO, 2019-present

The Owl House, Disney Channel, 2018-present

8 lists:

Happy Endings, ABC, 2011-2013

Legends of Tomorrow, The CW, 2016-2022

Looking, HBO, 2014-2016

Our Flag Means Death, HBO, 2022-present

7 lists:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox/NBC, 2013-2021

Heartstopper, Netflix, 2022-present

6 lists:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, UPN/WB, 1997-2003

The Kids in the Hall, CBC/HBO/Amazon Prime, 1988-1995, 2022-present

Sex Education, Netflix, 2018-present

Will and Grace, NBC, 1998-2020

5 lists:

Andi Mack, Disney Channel, 2017-2019

Glee, Fox, 2009-2015

Hannibal, NBC, 2013-2015

Orange is the New Black, Netflix, 2013-2019

Please Like Me, ABC2/Pivot, 2013-2016

Tales of the City, Channel 4/PBS/Netflix, 1993-2019

4 lists:

Adventure Time, Cartoon Network, 2010-2018

Bojack Horseman, Netflix, 2014-2020

Degrassi: The Next Generation/Next Class, CTV/the n/Noggin/Netflix, 2001-2017

Doctor Who, BBC, 1963-present/2005-present

Harley Quinn, HBO Max, 2019-present

Orphan Black, Space/BBC America, 2013-2017

Revolutionary Girl Utena, TV Tokyo, 1997

Six Feet Under, HBO, 2001-2005

3 lists:

American Dad!, Fox/TBS, 2005-present

Angels in America, HBO, 2003

Craig of the Creek, Cartoon Network, 2018-present

Derry Girls, Channel 4/Netflix, 2018-present

Difficult People, Hulu, 2015-2017

Ellen, ABC, 1994-1998

Feel Good, Channel 4/Netflix, 2020-2021

In the Flesh, BBC Three/Hulu, 2013-2014

The Magicians, Syfy, 2015-2020

One Day At a Time, Netflix/PopTV, 2017-2020

One Mississippi, Amazon Prime, 2015-2017

Pose, FX, 2018-2021

Queer as Folk, Showtime, 2000-2005

Sailor Moon, TV Asahi, 1992-1997

Soap, ABC, 1977-1981

The Umbrella Academy, Netflix, 2019-present

Vida, Starz, 2018-2020

Yuri on Ice, TV Asahi, 2016

2 lists:

Bob’s Burgers, Fox, 2011-present

Dragula, OutTV/Shudder, 2016-present

Eastsiders, YouTube/Netflix, 2012-2019

The Fosters, Freeform, 2013-2018

The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, YouTube, 2016

Given, Fuji TV, 2019

The Golden Girls, NBC, 1985-1992

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC, 2005-present

Kinou Nani Tabeta? (What Did You Eat Yesterday?), TV Tokyo, 2019

The L Word, Showtime, 2004-2009

The Larry Sanders Show, HBO, 1992-1998

Love, Victor, Hulu, 2020-2022

Lucifer, Fox/Netflix, 2016-2021

Mad Men, AMC, 2007-2015

Mission Hill, WB/Adult Swim, 1999-2002

My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Tokyo MX, 2020-2021

Person of Interest, CBS, 2011-2016

Queer Eye, Netflix, 2018-present

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Bravo, 2003-2007

Roseanne, ABC, 1988-1997, 2018

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo/VH1, 2009-present

Skam, NRK/Dailymotion+/etc., 2015-present

Spartacus, Starz, 2010-2013

Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+, 2017-present

Teenage Bounty Hunters, Netflix, 2020

Ugly Betty, ABC, 2006-2010

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix, 2015-2019

The Venture Bros., Adult Swim, 2004-2018

Yellowjackets, Showtime, 2021-present

1 list (Spoiler tagged for length, but make sure to browse – your next binge could be hidden down here!):

30-sai Made Doutei da to Mahou Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii (Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!), TV Tokyo, 2020

Abbott Elementary, ABC, 2021-present

The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network, 2011-2019

America’s Got Talent, NBC, 2006-present

An American Family, PBS, 1973

American Horror Story, FX, 2011-present

American Horror Story: Asylum, FX, 2012-2013

Arrested Development, Fox/Netflix, 2003-2006, 2013-2019

Barney Miller, ABC, 1975-1982

BJ Fletcher, Private Eye, bjfletcherprivateeye.com, 2008-2012

Black Sails, Starz, 2014-2017

Bloom Into You, AT-X, 2018

Bob and Rose, iTV, 2001

Cardcaptor Sakura, NHK, 1998-2000

Constantine, NBC, 2014-2015

Dead to Me, Netflix, 2019-present

Deadwood, HBO, 2004-2006

Diary of a Future President, Disney+, 2020-2021

Doom Patrol, DC Universe/HBO Max, 2019-present

Douglas, Netflix, 2020

Downton Abbey, BBC/PBS, 2010-2016

Dynasty, ABC, 1981-1989

Elementary, CBS, 2012-2019

Elite, Netflix, 2018-present

Euphoria, HBO, 2019-present

Everything Sucks!, Netflix, 2018

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 2020-2021

Family Guy, Fox, 1999-present

Feud, FX, 2017

Fujoshi, Ukkari Gei ni Kokuru, NHK, 2019

Game of Thrones, HBO, 2011-2019

GLOW, Netflix, 2017-2019

Grace and Frankie, Netflix, 2015-2022

The Great British Bake Off, BBC Two/BBC One/Channel 4/PBS/Netflix, 2010-present

Greek, ABC Family, 2007-2011

Halt and Catch Fire, AMC, 2014-2017

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Syndication, 1983-1985

High Maintenance, Vimeo/HBO, 2012-2020

The Hollow, Netflix, 2018-2020

I May Destroy You, BBC/HBO, 2020

It’s a Sin, Channel 4, 2021

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX/FXX, 2005-present

Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix, 2020

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Netflix, 2020

Lovely Little Losers, YouTube, 2016

Mindhunter, Netflix, 2017-2019

Modern Family, ABC, 2009-2020

Motherland: Fort Salem, Freeform, 2020-2022

Mythic Quest, Apple TV+, 2020-present

Nanette, Netflix, 2018

Northern Exposure, CBS, 1990-1995

Perry Mason, HBO, 2020-present

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, JNN, 2011

Q-Force, Netflix, 2021-present

Queer as Folk, Channel 4, 1999-2000

Ranma 1/2, FNS, 1989

The Real O’Neals, ABC, 2016-2017

Search Party, TBS/HBO Max, 2016-2022

She-Ra: Princess of Power, Syndication, 1985-1987

The Shield, FX, 2002-2008

Skins, E4, 2007-2013

Solar Opposites, Hulu, 2020-present

The Sopranos, HBO, 1999-2007

Sort Of…, CBC/HBO Max, 2021-present

Southland, NBC/TNT, 2009-2013

Special, Netflix, 2019-2021

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Syndication, 1993-1999

Summer Camp Island, HBO Max, 2018-2021

Super Drags, Netflix, 2018

Supergirl, The CW, 2015-2021

Survivor, CBS, 2000-present

This Is Us, NBC, 2016-2022

Todxs Nós, HBO Brasil, 2020-present

Torchwood, BBC Three/BBC Two/BBC One/Starz, 2006-2011

United States of Tara, Showtime, 2009-2011

Veneno, TBS/HBO Max, 2020

We’re Here, HBO, 2020-present

What We Do In the Shadows, FX, 2019-present

Wonderfalls, Fox, 2004

Work in Progress, Showtime, 2019-2021

Xena: Warrior Princess, Syndication, 1995-2001

Years and Years, BBC One, 2019

Young Royals, Netflix, 2021-present

