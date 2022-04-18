The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ Films: The Results

Welcome back to the first ever (as far as I know!) poll of The Avocado’s favorite LGBT+ films! In the end, 57 lists were submitted, comprising a whopping 237 movies representing LGBT+ experiences of all stripes and from every corner of the globe. Everyone who participated was passionate about their picks, and while there were some clear favo(u)rites, there were even more underseen gems – over 50 of the lists submitted contained at least one title unique to that list, totaling 150 of the submitted films. I think all of our watchlists just got much, much bigger!

The compiled list is below, and if you want to review the full results you can see them here. Don’t forget to come back in two weeks on Monday, May 9, when voting will open for The Avocado’s Favorite LGBT+ TV and Webseries! A huge thank you to everyone who participated – I can’t wait to read about your underseen favorites in the comments!

First up, the number of films per decade:

1930s – 3 films

1940s – 2 films

1950s – 3 films

1960s – 10 films

1970s – 16 films

1980s – 21 films

1990s – 49 films

2000s – 50 films

2010s – 62 films

2020s – 21 films

The most-represented years, with ten films each, are 2000, 2003, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Next, a shoutout to the directors with the greatest number of films appearing on the list:

4 films: Todd Haynes

3 films: Pedro Almodóvar, Gregg Araki, Alfred Hitchcock, Derek Jarman, Neil Jordan, Céline Sciamma, The Wachowskis (including with Tom Tykwer)

2 films: Desiree Akhavan, Greg Berlanti, Bernardo Bertolucci, Lisa Cholodenko, Olivier Ducastel and Jacques Martineau, Rob Epstein (including with Jeffrey Friedman), Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Kaushik Ganguly, Nicholas Hytner, Ang Lee, Mike Nichols, Angela Robinson, Ken Russell, John Schlesinger, Tsai Ming-liang, Gus Van Sant, Paul Verhoeven, John Waters

Finally, without further ado, I am proud to present our complete Favorite LGBT+ Films:

22 lists:

Moonlight, dir. Barry Jenkins, 2016

Moonlight. Photo credit: A24.

17 lists:

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, dir. Céline Sciamma, 2019

Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Photo credit: NEON.

15 lists:

The Favourite, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos, 2018

The Favourite. Photo credit: Searchlight Pictures.

13 lists:

The Birdcage, dir. Mike Nichols, 1995

The Birdcage. Photo credit: MGM/United Artists.

Carol, dir. Todd Haynes, 2015

Carol. Photo credit: Lionsgate.

12 lists:

Brokeback Mountain, dir. Ang Lee, 2005

Brokeback Mountain. Photo credit: Focus Features.

But I’m a Cheerleader, dir. Jamie Babbit, 2000

But I’m a Cheerleader. Photo credit: Lionsgate.

11 lists:

Call Me By Your Name, dir. Luca Guadagnino, 2016

Call Me By Your Name. Photo credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

Paris Is Burning, dir. Jennie Livingston, 1990

Paris Is Burning. Photo credit: Miramax.

10 lists:

Mulholland Drive, dir. David Lynch, 2001

Mulholland Drive. Photo credit: Universal Pictures.

9 lists:

Bound, dir. The Wachowskis, 1996

8 lists:

Tangerine, dir. Sean Baker, 2015

Booksmart, dir. Olivia Wilde, 2019

7 lists:

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, dir. John Cameron Mitchell, 2001

Pride, dir. Matthew Warchus, 2014

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, dir. Jim Sharman, 1975

6 lists:

Desert Hearts, dir. Donna Deitch, 1985

Weekend, dir. Andrew Haigh, 2011

5 lists:

Beautiful Thing, dir. Hettie Macdonald, 1996

Billy Elliot, dir. Stephen Daldry, 2000

The Handmaiden, dir. Park Chan-wook, 2016

Some Like It Hot, dir. Billy Wilder, 1959

4 lists:

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, dir. Stephen Elliott, 1994

Angels in America, dir. Mike Nichols, 2003

Bad Education, dir. Cory Finley, 2019

Blue is the Warmest Color, dir. Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013

Funeral Parade of Roses, dir. Toshio Matsumoto, 1969

Happy Together, dir. Wong Kar-wai, 1997

My Own Private Idaho, dir. Gus Van Sant, 1991

Orlando, dir. Sally Potter, 1992

The Power of the Dog, dir. Jane Campion, 2021

Rope, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, 1948

Velvet Goldmine, dir. Todd Haynes, 1998

The Watermelon Woman, dir. Cheryl Dunye, 1996

Y tu mamá también, dir. Alfonso Cuarón, 2002

3 lists:

Adolescence of Utena, dir. Kunihiko Ikuhara, 1999

Dog Day Afternoon, dir. Sidney Lumet, 1975

Get Real, dir. Simon Shore, 1999

God’s Own Country, dir. Francis Lee, 2017

In & Out, dir. Frank Oz, 1997

Mädchen in Uniform, dir. Leontine Sagan, 1931

Maurice, dir. James Ivory, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, dir. Jack Shoulder, 1985

Pariah, dir. Dee Rees, 2011

Persona, dir. Ingmar Bergman, 1966

Philadelphia, dir. Jonathan Femme, 1993

Saving Face, dir. Alice Wu, 2004

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar, dir. Been Kidron, 1995

Tokyo Godfathers, dir. Satoshi Von, 2003

Torch Song Trilogy, dir. Paul Bogart, 1988

Victim, dir. Basil Dearden, 1961

2 lists:

And the Band Played On, dir. Roger Spottiswoode, 1993

Basic Instinct, dir. Paul Verhoeven, 1992

Beau Travail, dir. Claire Denis, 1999

Blue, dir. Derek Jarman, 1993

Boy Erased, dir. Joel Edgerton, 2018

Boys (Jongens), dir. Mischa Kamp, 2014

Cabaret, dir. Bob Fosse, 1972

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, dir. Marielle Heller, 2018

Caravaggio, dir. Derek Jarman, 1986

Chasing Amy, dir. Kevin Smith, 1997

D.E.B.S., dir. Angela Robinson, 2004

The Duke of Burgundy, dir. Peter Strickland, 2014

Ed Wood, dir. Tim Burton, 1994

A Fantastic Woman, dir. Sebastián Lelio, 2017

Fellini Satyricon, dir. Federico Fellini, 1969

Flee, dir. Jonas Power Rasmussen, 2021

The History Boys, dir. Nicholas Hytner, 2006

I Am Not Your Negro, dir. Raoul Peck, 2016

Imagine Me and You, dir. Ol Parker, 2005

The Imitation Game, dir. Morten Tyldum, 2014

In a Heartbeat, dir. Esteban Bravo and Beth David, 2017

Jeffrey, dir. Christopher Ashley, 1995

The Kids Are All Right, dir. Lisa Cholodenko, 2010

Longtime Companion, dir. Norman Rene, 1989

Love, Simon, dir. Greg Berlanti, 2018

Luca, dir. Enrico Casaroas, 2021

Milk, dir. Gus Van Sant, 2008

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, dir. Mike Rianda, 2021

Monster, dir. Patty Jenkins, 2003

My Beautiful Laundrette, dir. Stephen Frears, 1985

Mysterious Skin, dir. Gregg Araki, 2004

Portrait of Jason, dir. Shirley Clarke, 1967

Rocketman, dir. Dexter Fletcher, 2019

Steven Universe: The Movie, dir. Rebecca Sugar, 2019

Strangers on a Train, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, 1951

The Times of Harvey Milk, dir. Rob Epstein, 1984

1 list (Spoiler tagged for length, but make sure to browse – your next favorite film could be hidden down here!):

All About My Mother, dir. Pedro Almodóvar, 1999

All Over Me, dir. Alex Sichel, 1997

And Then We Danced, dir. Levin Akin, 2019

Another Country, dir. Marek Kanievska, 1984

Appropriate Behavior, dir. Desiree Akhavan, 2014

Arekti Premer Golpo (Just Another Love Story), dir. Kaushik Ganguly, 2010

Beanpole, dir. Kantemir Balagov, 2019

Before Night Falls, dir. Julien Schnabel, 2000

Behind the Candelabra, dir. Steven Soderbergh, 2013

Benedetta, dir. Paul Verhoeven, 2021

Better Than Chocolate, dir. Anne Wheeler, 1999

Big Eden, dir. Thomas Bezucha, 2000

The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1972

Black Swan, dir. Darren Aronofsky, 2010

Bohemian Rhapsody, dir. B***n S***er, 2018

Boys Don’t Cry, dir. Kimberly Pierce, 1999

The Boys in the Band, dir. William Friedkin, 1970

BPM (Beats Per Minute), dir. Robin Campillo, 2017

Breakfast on Pluto, dir. Neil Jordan, 2005

Bride of Frankenstein, dir. James Whale, 1935

The Broken Hearts Club, dir. Greg Berlanti, 2000

Bungee Jumping of Their Own, dir. Kim Das-sung, 2001

C.O.G., dir. Kyle Patrick Alvarez, 2013

La Cage aux Folles, dir. Edouard Molinaro, 1978

Camp, dir. Todd Graff, 2003

Cardcaptor Sakura Movie 2: The Sealed Card, dir. Morio Asaka, 2000

The Celluloid Closet, dir. Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, 1995

The Children’s Hour, dir. William Wyler, 1961

Chitraganda: The Crowning Wish, dir. Rituparno Ghosh, 2012

Chuck & Buck, dir. Miguel Arteta, 2000

Closet Monster, dir. Stephen Dunn, 2015

Cloud Atlas, dir. The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer, 2012

Cloudburst, dir. Thom Fitzgerald, 2011

Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker, dir. Ryan White, 2021

Coming Out, dir. Heiner Carow, 1989

The Conformist, dir. Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970

Cowboys, dir. Anna Kerrigan, 2020

The Craft: Legacy, dir. Zoe Lister-Jones, 2020

The Crying Game, dir. Neil Jordan, 1992

Deadpool 2, dir. David Leitch, 2018

Doukyuusei (Classmates), dir. Shouko Nakamura, 2016

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture, dir. Michael Engler, 2019

Dracula’s Daughter, dir. Lambert Hillyer, 1936

The Dreamers, dir. Bernardo Bertolucci, 2003

Drôle de Félix, dir. Olivier Ducastel and Jacques Martineau, 2000

An Early Frost, dir. John Erman, 1985

Edward II, dir. Derek Jarman, 1991

Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, dir. Hideaki Anno, 2012

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, dir. Jonathan Butterell, 2021

Far from Heaven, dir. Todd Haynes, 2002

Farewell, My Concubine, dir. Chen Kaige, 1993

Fear Street Trilogy, dir. Leigh Janiak, 2021

Female Trouble, dir. John Waters, 1974

Flawless, dir. Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon, 2018

Fox and His Friends, dir. Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, dir. David Fincher, 2011

Go, dir. Doug Liman, 1999

Gods and Monsters, dir. Bill Condon, 1998

Goodbye, Dragon Inn, dir. Tsai Ming-liang, 2003

Hausu (House), dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1977

High Art, dir. Lisa Cholodenko, 1998

If These Walls Could Talk 2, dir. Jane Anderson, Martha Coolidge, and Anne Heche, 2000

The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love, dir. Maria Magenta, 1995

Interview with the Vampire, dir. Neil Jordan, 1994

Jackass (franchise), dir. Jeff Tremaine, 2002-present

Jennifer’s Body, dir. Karyn Kusama, 2009

Kajillionaire, dir. Miranda July, 2020

Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy, dir. Kelly Makin, 1996

The King & the Clown, dir. Lee Joon-ik, 2005

Kissing Jessica Stein, dir. Charles Herman-Wurmfeld, 2001

Lan Yu, dir. Stanley Kwan, 2001

Law of Desire, dir. Pedro Almodóvar, 1987

Lawrence of Arabia, dir. David Lean, 1962

Léon Morin, Priest, dir. Jean-Pierre Melville, 1961

Let the Right One In, dir. Tomas Alfredson, 2008

Liquid Sky, dir. Salza Tsukerman, 1982

The Living End, dir. Gregg Araki, 1992

Love of Siam, dir. Chookiat Sakveerakul, 2007

La mala educación (Bad Education), dir. Pedro Almodóvar, 2004

The Matrix, dir. The Wachowskis, 1999

Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, dir. Nagisa Ōshima, 1983

Midnight Cowboy, dir. John Schlesinger, 1969

A Mighty Wind, dir. Christopher Guest, 2003

Miller’s Crossing, dir. Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, 1990

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, dir. Desiree Akhavan, 2018

Mulan, dir. Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook, 1998

The Music Lovers, dir. Ken Russell, 1971

Nagarkirtan, dir. Kaushik Ganguly, 2017

The Object of My Affection, dir. Nicholas Hytner, 1998

Ocean Waves, dir. Tomomi Mochizuki, 1993

The Old Guard, dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood, 2020

Paranorman, dir. Sam Fell and Chris Butler, 2012

Paris 05:59: Théo et Hugo, dir. Olivier Ducastel and Jacques Martineau, 2016

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, dir. Stephen Chbosky, 2012

Pink Flamingos, dir. John Waters, 1972

Plan B, dir. Natalie Morales, 2021

Poison, dir. Todd Haynes, 1991

Princess Mononoke, dir. Hayao Miyazaki, 1997

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, dir. Angela Robinson, 2017

Ran, dir. Akira Kurosawa, 1984

Rebecca, dir. Alfred Hitchcock, 1940

Rebel Without a Cause, dir. Nicholas Ray, 1955

Rent, dir. Christopher Columbus, 2005

The River, dir. Tsai Ming-liang, 1997

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, dir. Joe Murray and Cosmo Serguson, 2019

Rurangi, dir. Max Currie, 2020

Salome’s Last Dance, dir. Ken Russell, 1988

Scorpio Rising, dir. Kenneth Anger, 1963

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, dir. Edgar Wright, 2010

A Secret Love, dir. Chris Bolan, 2020

Shame, dir. Steve McQueen, 2011

The Shiny Shrimps, dir. Maxime Govare and Cédric Le Gallo, 2019

Shiva Baby, dir. Emma Seligman, 2020

A Single Man, dir. Tom Ford, 2009

Sócrates, dir. Alexandre Moratto, 2018

Southern Comfort, dir. Kate Davis, 2001

A Special Day, dir. Ettore Scola, 1977

Speed Walking, dir. Niels Arden Oplev, 2014

Spring Fever, dir. Lou Ye, 2009

Stranger By the Lake, dir. Alain Guiraudie, 2013

Sublime, dir. Mariano Biasin, 2022

Summer of 85, dir. François Ozon, 2020

Sunday Bloody Sunday, dir. John Schlesinger, 1971

Super Hot, dir. Taylor King, 2021

Tarnation, dir. Jonathan Caouette, 2003

They., dir. Anahita Ghazvinizadeh, 2017

Tomboy, dir. Céline Sciamma, 2011

Tongues Untied, dir. Marlon Riggs, 1989

Totally F***ed Up, dir. Gregg Araki, 1993

Trick, dir. Jim Fall, 1999

Tropical Malady, dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2004

Umibe no Étranger, dir. Akiko Fujita, 2020

Vampire Lovers, dir. Roy Ward Baker, 1970

Vampyros Lesbos, dir. Jesús Franco, 1971

Venus of Mars, dir. Emily Goldberg, 2003

Victor/Victoria, dir. Blake Edwards, 1982

Viola di mare, dir. Donatella Maiorca, 2009

Water Lilies, dir. Céline Sciamma, 2007

The Way He Looks, dir. Daniel Ribeiro, 2014

We Were Here, dir. David Weissman, 2011

The Wedding Banquet, dir. Ang Lee, 1993

Welcome Home Roxy Carmichael, dir. Jim Abrahams, 1990

Wet Hot American Summer, dir. David Wain, 2001

Wild Tigers I Have Known, dir. Cam Archer, 2006

Withnail and I, dir. Bruce Robinson, 1987

Wonder Boys, dir. Curtis Hanson, 2000

The World to Come, dir. Mona Fastvold, 2020

Yentl, dir. Barbra Streisand, 1983

Zatōichi, dir. Takeshi Kitano, 2003

Zorro the Gay Blade, dir. Peter Medal, 1981

