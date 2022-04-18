Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 18

Here are today’s contestants:

Sarah, a business manager, has kept track of all the books she’s read since March 1996;

Caitlin, a musician & educator, kept playing piano despite an exploding bench; and

Mattea, a tutor, met Bill Gates at a bridge tournament. Mattea is a nine-day champ with winnings of $210,802.

Jeopardy!

WORLD LEADERS // FANTASY FICTION // OUT OF… // PILLOW TALK // SMITH & JONES // VIGOROUS VOCAB

DD1 – $600 – WORLD LEADERS – Otto von Bismarck was this Germanic nation’s prime minister from 1862 to 1890, with a brief break around 1873 (Mattea won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $5,000, Caitlin $3,800, Sarah $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI// GEOLOGY // ART ON COMMISSION // AIRLINES // ACTORS ON BROADWAY // ONE E, DOUBLE E

DD2 – $1,200 – AIRLINES – A shamrock has been the emblem of this airline for over 80 years (Mattea won $3,200 from her score of $6,600 vs. $5,200 for Sarah.)

DD3 – $800 – ART ON COMMISSION – It was Leonardo da Vinci’s patron Ludovico Sforza who commissioned this work painted on the wall of a monastery in Milan (Mattea won $3,000 from her total of $12,600 vs. $8,200 for Caitlin.)

Scores going into FJ: Mattea $20,800, Caitlin $9,800, Sarah $12,400.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD LITERATURE – Befitting the title, Antoine Gallard, the first Western translator of this collection, worked on it only “after dinner”

Only Caitlin was correct on FJ, which should have meant a victory for her. But for some reason, Caitlin only bet $2,000, allowing Mattea to escape with the win, dropping $4,001 to hang on with $16,799 and a 10-day total of $227,601.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In OUT OF…, no one knew the phrase with an extremity that means both “without consideration” & “without control” is “out of hand”.

Ken’s Korner: For a clue about the hartebeest, Ken said that “it was gnu to me, no pun intended”. He’s not fooling anyone, that pun was totally intended.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Prussia? DD2 – What is Aer Lingus? DD3 – What is “The Last Supper”? FJ – What is “Arabian Nights”?

