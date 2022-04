The end of the qualifiers are now, soon we will be free

We finally get to New Mexico, but who else can we bet on?

American Samoa – Tenelle

California – Sweet Taboo

Guam – Jason J.

Idaho – Andrew Sheppard

Illinois – Justin Jesso

Maryland – Sisqo

Michigan – Ada LeAnn

Missouri – HALIE

New Mexico – Khalisol

North Carolina – John Morgan

Vermont – Josh Panda

Place your bets people. Though it’s gonna be a bearded man who gets the jury vote so why even bet against that.

