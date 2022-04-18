Werewolf 180 – Agatha Raisin – Day Six

After everyone leaves Agatha’s cottage, she decides to do some solo investigating. Sure, it might not be safe to go out alone and try to dig around in a murder case, but that’s never stopped her before! She heads to the hospital for a late night visit to Timothy. Call it a hunch. As she approaches the hospital, she thinks she hears steps behind her, but when she looks there’s no one there. Probably just the wind.

Meanwhile, Prez is doing some investigating of his own. He may have been “incompetent” as a police officer back in Baltimore…which is why it isn’t surprising when he falls for yet another red herring. Oops! Maybe he should stick to teaching after all. He books a plane back to the States.

Roland “Prez” Pryzbylewski has been eliminated. He was a Totally Normal Villager (VT).

Agatha manages to slip by the night nurse and makes her way down the hallway towards Timothy’s room. She isn’t wearing her signature heels tonight, of course, so she’s able to remain unnoticed as she sneaks around. She walks past Timothy’s room, confirming that it’s the right room by reading the name on the door, and turns the corner. This is where she stops. And waits. It doesn’t take long. The footsteps get louder. They are headed in her direction with slow determination. Agatha peeks around the corner. She smiles. It’s just as she suspected.

“Lovely evening, isn’t it, Tom?” The man whips around and looks at her, distraught. He opens his mouth to say something but changes his mind and makes a run for it. She’s not going to let him get away! “I just want to talk, Tom!” She quickly dials a number on her cellphone, hoping for some backup, but it goes to voicemail. Too bad for Agatha, the Colonel has become completely infatuated with the charming newcomer and is busy writing silly love letters to them. Oh dear…

Colonel Goat (Goat) has been eliminated. He was a Totally Normal Villager (VT).

But Agatha doesn’t give up so easily. She continues the chase. Unfortunately, she trips on the sidewalk and goes flying to the bushes. Bruised and exhausted, she heads back to her cottage. But in the morning, she finds a note slipped through the mail slot. It’s from Tom, and he wants to meet.

Roles

Town Roles:

12 2 Totally Normal Villagers (Vanilla Town)

1 DC Bill Wong (Town Cop)

1 Sir Charles Fraith (Town Jailer)

Scum Roles:

3 1 Average Red Herring (Vanilla Wolves)

1 Super Sneaky Red Herring – Like, Are You SURE They’re Not the Killer? (Wolf Blocker)

1 Distracting Love Interest (SK)

Rules

Please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (three to six at least). Villagers who don’t participate in village activities will…let’s just say…be noticed. You don’t want to be noticed, do you? Didn’t think so!

Roleplaying is encouraged but not required. Daily events may take place, with warning, and prizes will be awarded that may or may not aid you in your investigations. You never know when a village fête might happen!

During the day, your job is to decide who is committing these murders without getting distracted by Red Herrings or Love Interests. Villagers win when all distractions are removed. Then, and only then, will Agatha Raisin reveal who the murderer is. The Red Herrings win if they outnumber the Villagers and the Love Interest is gone. The Love Interest wins (the love of Agatha Raisin!) if they last to the end of the game and all Red Herrings are gone.

If a majority is reached before official Twilight, the Day will automatically end (even if Agatha is busy, or sleeping, or drinking. You get the idea.)

In the case of a tie, the accused will have one more chance to plead for their lives. If that doesn’t work, random chance will take over.

All villagers are expected to follow these rules, be polite, and to remain silent after Twilight and elimination. Agatha does not like to be outshined, so you better not steal her spotlight.

NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos and formatting mistakes. I’m cruel, I know. Directly quoting or screenshotting from Discord is not allowed.

This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game. Attack arguments, not people, and try to be kind to everyone (even scum).

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

VT Message

Well done! You’re a Totally Normal Villager (VT), and you’ve been asked to assist Agatha Raisin. Please do help her not become distracted by Red Herrings or a new Love Interest. Oh, and don’t get distracted either! Your power is your vote, so make it count!

Players

Lindsay (Mrs. Lovett) Town Jailer sic (Professor Hershel Layton) Shipwreck (Captain Rex Shipton) Vanilla Wolf hoho (Red Shirt) Side (Fleabag) Vanilla Wolf Ralph (Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby) VT Kim (Monsta X Stan Account) VT Nate (Inspector Jacques Clouseau) VT Goat (Colonel Goat) VT Marlowe (Capt. Hastings) VT Narrow (Kate Bush) VT emm (Kitty Witless) Wolf Blocker Wasp (Lola, the Dog Catcher) VT jake (Geoff, the Tree) VT Mrs Queequeg (Queen’s PR) Lamb (Sasahara-San) Town Cop April Tiff (Sherlock Hound) VT Indy (Prez) VT malthusc (Hannah Swensen)

Backup

Mac

You have until Tuesday, 6:00 PM Central to decide who to send to Agatha Raisin for “elimination”. Is this KiLo?

