Werewolf 180 – Agatha Raisin – Day Two

Looks like we have two victims now: the Secretary of the Cloud Watching Club, Betty Brundage, and the Vice President, Sally Forthright. Not surprisingly, both were poisoned. I need you all figure out what the poison was, exactly. So get out there and investigate!

Lola started by questioning all the dogs in the village. With their incredible sense of smell, surely they’d be able to identify the poison! Unfortunately for the investigation, Lola was distracted by a charming newcomer. They just said all the right things, and with a smile like that, how could anyone resist?

Lola, the Dog Cather (Wasp) has been eliminated. She was a Totally Normal Villager (VT).

Meanwhile, Capt. Hastings was determined to solve this case. He knew he had a lot to prove, but surely he could at least use all of his experience to identify the poison that killed the two cloud watchers? He managed to discover that the poison found in the avocado AND the wine were the same! He knew it! Okay, everyone knew that, but what’s remarkable is what the poison was: wolfsbane! He left Agatha a message explaining what he had learned, AND that he was sure he knew who the murderer was. He went to confront the suspect, but quickly discovered that he had been wrong. The suspect had a very convincing alibi. Filled with shame at having fallen for a Red Herring, Capt. Hastings boarded the first train back to London.

Capt. Hastings (Marlowe) has been eliminated. He was a Totally Normal Villager (VT).

Well, the good news is we now know what exactly killed our two victims. The bad news is I couldn’t get a hair appointment until tomorrow! Oh, and we lost some members of the investigation team. Right. Let’s solve this before another person drops dead, shall we? Okay then, heels on the ground!

Roles

Town Roles:

12 10 Totally Normal Villagers (Vanilla Town)

1 DC Bill Wong (Town Cop)

1 Sir Charles Fraith (Town Jailer)

Scum Roles:

3 Average Red Herrings (Vanilla Wolves)

1 Super Sneaky Red Herring – Like, Are You SURE They’re Not the Killer? (Wolf Blocker)

1 Distracting Love Interest (SK)

Rules

Please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (three to six at least). Villagers who don’t participate in village activities will…let’s just say…be noticed. You don’t want to be noticed, do you? Didn’t think so!

Roleplaying is encouraged but not required. Daily events may take place, with warning, and prizes will be awarded that may or may not aid you in your investigations. You never know when a village fête might happen!

During the day, your job is to decide who is committing these murders without getting distracted by Red Herrings or Love Interests. Villagers win when all distractions are removed. Then, and only then, will Agatha Raisin reveal who the murderer is. The Red Herrings win if they outnumber the Villagers and the Love Interest is gone. The Love Interest wins (the love of Agatha Raisin!) if they last to the end of the game and all Red Herrings are gone.

If a majority is reached before official Twilight, the Day will automatically end (even if Agatha is busy, or sleeping, or drinking. You get the idea.)

In the case of a tie, the accused will have one more chance to plead for their lives. If that doesn’t work, random chance will take over.

All villagers are expected to follow these rules, be polite, and to remain silent after Twilight and elimination. Agatha does not like to be outshined, so you better not steal her spotlight.

NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos and formatting mistakes. I’m cruel, I know. Directly quoting or screenshotting from Discord is not allowed.

This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game. Attack arguments, not people, and try to be kind to everyone (even scum).

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

VT Message

Well done! You’re a Totally Normal Villager (VT), and you’ve been asked to assist Agatha Raisin. Please do help her not become distracted by Red Herrings or a new Love Interest. Oh, and don’t get distracted either! Your power is your vote, so make it count!

Players

Lindsay (Mrs. Lovett) Town Jailer sic (Professor Hershel Layton) Shipwreck (Captain Rex Shipton) hoho (Red Shirt) Side (Fleabag) Ralph (Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby) Kim (Monsta X Stan Account) Nate (Inspector Jacques Clouseau) Goat (Colonel Goat) Marlowe (Capt. Hastings) VT Narrow (Kate Bush) emm (Kitty Witless) Wasp (Lola, the Dog Catcher) VT jake (Geoff, the Tree) Mrs Queequeg (Queen’s PR) Lamb (Sasahara-San) Tiff (Dame Maggie Smith) Indy (Prez) malthusc (Hannah Swensen)

Backup

Mac

You have until Tuesday, 1:00 PM Central to decide who to send to Agatha Raisin for “elimination”. (Future days will be shorter, but since this day is starting on Sunday I gave you all a little more time.)

Day One

