Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Grabs The Golden Ring With The April 8th Weekend Box Office Win

The first Sonic The Hedgehog film was one that managed to make big waves in 2020 by being one of the last films out during the pandemic and holding what would become some records for the year because of it. Now, the second film has arrived and it did $71 million for its three-day opening weekend and one of the better April debuts in general. It’s also the best opening for a Jim Carrey film since 2003’s Bruce Almighty. While the film is not doing well critically, it is one doing well with audiences as it got an A CinemaScore and high recommendations in polling for it, especially with younger kids. It’s definitely leaning more male-dominated and 34-and-under range.

This allowed it to sail very far past the other film opening this weekend with Ambulance which landed at fourth with a $8.7 million take. It was bested by Morbius which added $10.2 million to be at $57 million since its debut and The Lost City, which added $9.1 million to bring it to $68.8 million since opening.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is continuing to expand and did another $6 million to bring it to $8.4 million in 1,250 screens.

On the anime side, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is in 850 screens at added another $825,000 to its totals, bringing it to $33 million domestically.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $71,000,000 4,234 $16,769 $71,000,000 2 Morbius Sony $10,200,000 4,268 $2,390 $57,077,221 3 Lost City, The Paramount $9,165,000 3,797 $2,414 $68,854,159 4 Ambulance Universal $8,700,000 3,412 $2,550 $8,700,000 5 Batman, The Warner Bros. $6,500,000 3,254 $1,998 $359,002,148 6 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $6,059,263 1,250 $4,847 $8,446,441 7 Uncharted Sony $2,650,000 2,318 $1,143 $142,952,218 8 Jujutsu Kaisen 0 FUNimation Films $825,000 850 $971 $33,140,000 9 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $625,000 1,009 $619 $803,815,848 10 RRR Sarigama Cinemas $570,000 350 $1,629 $13,661,077 11 Dog United Artists Releasing $532,611 1,007 $529 $61,214,968 12 Selena 25th Anniversary Iconic Events $402,280 427 $942 $402,280

© Comscore 2019

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...