Werewolf 180 – Agatha Raisin – Day Four

Okay, four days in and we’re getting closer and closer to our murderer. I can feel it. The suspect list is getting smaller, and…Sorry, what were we talking about? Right! My dinner date investigation. My dress was perfect. But it couldn’t have been a bigger disaster! Can you believe this, they never showed! There I was, looking absolutely stunning, and I ended up drinking way too many gin and tonics waiting for NOTHING. Well, I certainly won’t be making that mistake again. I don’t care how much they apologize, I won’t say yes to another date! To make matters even worse, this morning I saw that farmer leaving my date’s cottage. No, not THAT farmer, his son! Yes, of course Brian Fletcher has a son. Anyway, Brian Jr. stole my date and I won’t be forgiving him. Two timed and stood up!

Captain Rex Shipton (Shipwreck) has been eliminated. He was a Red Herring (Vanilla Wolf).

The good news is I think we can safely say that Brian and Brian Jr. are NOT suspects. Which is good news because I probably would have wanted us to investigate Brian Jr. today. That how family was just so suspicious! But now we’re one step ahead. I’m sure we’ll keep up this momentum and…wait a second, where is Clouseau? Oh, don’t tell me, they ran off to investigate Brian Jr. and got so distracted by that red herring that they’re no longer able to help with the investigation? *sigh* Great! Well, back to the drawing board, as they say.

Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Nate) has been eliminated. He was a Totally Normal Villager (VT).

Look, I think our best move today is to try speaking with Timothy. We now know that he was having an affair with Tom, which might explain that strange will. I’d also like to find out how exactly Tom died. Perhaps we have one more murder than we realized…

Roles

Town Roles:

12 8 Totally Normal Villagers (Vanilla Town)

1 DC Bill Wong (Town Cop)

1 Sir Charles Fraith (Town Jailer)

Scum Roles:

3 1 Average Red Herring (Vanilla Wolves)

1 Super Sneaky Red Herring – Like, Are You SURE They’re Not the Killer? (Wolf Blocker)

1 Distracting Love Interest (SK)

Rules

Please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (three to six at least). Villagers who don’t participate in village activities will…let’s just say…be noticed. You don’t want to be noticed, do you? Didn’t think so!

Roleplaying is encouraged but not required. Daily events may take place, with warning, and prizes will be awarded that may or may not aid you in your investigations. You never know when a village fête might happen!

During the day, your job is to decide who is committing these murders without getting distracted by Red Herrings or Love Interests. Villagers win when all distractions are removed. Then, and only then, will Agatha Raisin reveal who the murderer is. The Red Herrings win if they outnumber the Villagers and the Love Interest is gone. The Love Interest wins (the love of Agatha Raisin!) if they last to the end of the game and all Red Herrings are gone.

If a majority is reached before official Twilight, the Day will automatically end (even if Agatha is busy, or sleeping, or drinking. You get the idea.)

In the case of a tie, the accused will have one more chance to plead for their lives. If that doesn’t work, random chance will take over.

All villagers are expected to follow these rules, be polite, and to remain silent after Twilight and elimination. Agatha does not like to be outshined, so you better not steal her spotlight.

NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos and formatting mistakes. I’m cruel, I know. Directly quoting or screenshotting from Discord is not allowed.

This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game. Attack arguments, not people, and try to be kind to everyone (even scum).

As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered.

VT Message

Well done! You’re a Totally Normal Villager (VT), and you’ve been asked to assist Agatha Raisin. Please do help her not become distracted by Red Herrings or a new Love Interest. Oh, and don’t get distracted either! Your power is your vote, so make it count!

Players

Lindsay (Mrs. Lovett) Town Jailer sic (Professor Hershel Layton) Shipwreck (Captain Rex Shipton) Vanilla Wolf hoho (Red Shirt) Side (Fleabag) Vanilla Wolf Ralph (Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby) Kim (Monsta X Stan Account) Nate (Inspector Jacques Clouseau) VT Goat (Colonel Goat) Marlowe (Capt. Hastings) VT Narrow (Kate Bush) emm (Kitty Witless) Wolf Blocker Wasp (Lola, the Dog Catcher) VT jake (Geoff, the Tree) VT Mrs Queequeg (Queen’s PR) Lamb (Sasahara-San) Town Cop April Tiff (Sherlock Hound) Indy (Prez) malthusc (Hannah Swensen)

Backup

Mac

You have until Friday, 5:00 PM Central to decide who to send to Agatha Raisin for “elimination”.

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

