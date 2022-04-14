Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 14

Today’s contestants are:

Joe, a non-profit program & events director, had lunch with a Dutch princess;

Kristen, a high school English teacher, has students who are new to the country; and

Mattea, a tutor, got to travel as part of her debate success. Mattea is a seven-day champ with winnings of $168,401.

Jeopardy!

ART, OF WAR // ON ITS FAST FOOD MENU // BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS // MUSIC FROM THE NECK UP // WORDS FROM MYTHOLOGY // WHAT EVER

DD1 – $800 – BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS – Most translations say Lot’s wife became one of these, but some use “column” or “statue” (Mattea added $2,000 to her score of $8,200 vs. $1,400 for both opponents.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $10,200, Kristen $1,400, Joe $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

CELEBRITIES’ FIRSTS // GEOGRAPHIC VERSE // IT’S ALL ABOUT HER // ECONOMICS // GREAT NAMES OF SCIENCE // NUMBER WORDS

DD2 – $1,200 – NUMBER WORDS – A book title gave us this title for shorthand for totalitarianism (Kristen lost $2,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $16,600 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GREAT NAMES OF SCIENCE – Marie Tharp’s discovery of mid-ocean ridges would support continental drift & this theory of continents moving on slabs of rock (Mattea lost $2,000 from her score of $19,400 vs. $3,000 for Kristen.)

Mattea opened the game by running a pop music category and never looked back, cruising to a runaway at $19,400 vs. $3,000 for Kristen and $2,400 for Joe.

Final Jeopardy!

WOMEN IN BRITISH HISTORY – The orphaned future Queen Elizabeth I was devoted to this stepmother who died 2 days before Elizabeth’s 15th birthday

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Mattea dropped $5,000 to win with $14,400 for an eight-day total of $182,801.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: With both DDs on the board in DJ and three categories remaining, the players went through a celebrity category first. Then after finding DD2, Kristen stayed in the same category instead of shopping for DD3. When Mattea got control, she first selected the top-row clue in the remaining untouched category.

Triple Stumper of the day: In WHAT EVER, no one knew the battery with the cat in its logo is Eveready.

Judging the writers: Not sure Pizza Hut really fits in a category about fast food, which might help explain why no one got it.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is pillar of salt? DD2 – What is “1984”? DD3 – What is plate tectonics? (Mattea said “plate theory”, and after a hesitation that was not accepted.) FJ – Who was Catherine Parr? (Joe just wrote “Catherine” which was not specific enough. Mattea and Kristen both wrote Jane Seymour.)

