Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Day One

Prague

Hello, and welcome to Prague!

As you settle into your cloisters, be aware that some among you are not what they seem! You may find, if you brought your Astrolabe , that there are monsters afoot.

Sometime today, please be prepared to post a soup recipe to be judged by the Bishop. The criteria for judgement are: Taste, Texture, Mouthfeel, Heat (Centigrade), Heat (Scoville), and Onions. Do not post your recipes until prompted; the Bishop does not tolerate earliness.

Day One will last until midnight on Thursday, February 2. The Ossuary will remain open for an hour following.

Players

Beinggreen Chum Cop Copywight Eleanor Forever Goat Grump Indy Jake Jam/Lut Josephus Lamb Lindsay Marlowe Moolissa MSD Mustard Narrow Pablo Queequeg Ralph Raven Rim Sic Side Spooky Stars Tiff Wasp

Roles

7 Triclavinist Heretics (Wolves)

?? Borgias (Independent)

?? Illuminators (Roled Town)

?? Monastic Novices (VT)

(My, this section sure is light on information, isn’t it? But you never know what you’ll hear at night)

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

In the event of a tie, one of the tied players will be eliminated randomly.

Autokill is only in effect after everyone has voted.

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority.

No game talk after twilight.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > Blocking > Protection > Investigation > Kills

VT Message: “You are Vanilla Town.”

Spreadsheet

(Thanks to Mac for the day’s theme and flavor)

Actual Twilight will be at 3pm Central on Wednesday, Jan 25





