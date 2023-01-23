The Clash Song Tournament Round 2

ime to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Rudie Can’t Fail” (45) vs “I Fought the Law” (14)

Match 2: “Somebody Got Murdered” (31) vs. “Jimmy Jazz” (15)

Match 3: “Straight to Hell” (31) vs. “Clampdown” (28)

Match 4: “This Is Radio Clash” (33) vs. “Police on My Back” (19)

Match 5: “London Calling” (50) vs. “I’m So Bored with the USA” (11)

Match 6: “Death or Glory” (26) vs. “Complete Control” (24)

Match 7: “The Guns of Brixton” (45) vs. “Tommy Gun” (13)

Match 8: “Janie Jones” (29) vs. “Safe European Home” (20)

Match 9: “Rock the Casbah” (47) vs. “Hateful” (15)

Match 10: “White Riot” (40) vs. “Brand New Cadillac” (12)

Match 11: “Train in Vain” (46) vs. “The Card Cheat” (12)

Match 12: “Career Opportunities” (27) vs. “London’s Burning” (26)

Match 13: “Spanish Bombs” (50) vs. “Wrong ‘Em Boyo” (4)

Match 14: “The Magnificent Seven” (27) vs. “Clash City Rockers” (24)

Match 15: “Lost in the Supermarket” (35) vs. “(White Man) In Hammersmith Palai” (22)

Match 16: “Should I Stay or Should I Go” (34) vs. “Police and Thieves” (32)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Death or Glory” (26) in a close match against “Complete Control” (24).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Police and Thieves” (32) in a very close match against “Should I Stay or Should I Go” (41)

Biggest beatdown – “Spanish Bombs” (50) beat “Wrong ‘Em Boyo” (4) by a whopping 46 votes.

Voting end 25 January, 10 PM EDT

