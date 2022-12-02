Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #1, DOUBLE LOVE

Meet Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, identical twin sisters with blue-green eyes like the Pacific Ocean, sun-streaked blonde hair, and perfectly proportioned figures. While the twins look exactly alike, sharing All-American good looks, their personalities are as different as can be. Jessica is fun-loving and spunky, while Elizabeth is a good listener. Jessica drives a red spider Fiat that she shares with Elizabeth and her mother, Alice Wakefield.

“I can’t believe it.” Jessica sighs dramatically as she drapes her perfectly bronzed legs over her sister, Elizabeth.

“Why are you being so dramatic, Jess?” Asks Elizabeth, rolling her eyes at her twin sister’s antics.

“I need to use the car to meet Bill Chase at the school mixer at the Beach Disco. It’s the most important event of the year! You don’t mind right, Liz?” Jessica bats her aquamarine eyes.

“Sorry Jess but I promised Enid I would drive her.”

A frown graced Jessica’s perfect features, “Enid Rollins? You’re still hanging out with that boring drum?”

“That’s rude Jessica, Enid is my best friend.” Elizabeth states defensively. Sure, Enid has plain features compared to the twins, but she was always there for Elizabeth. And Elizabeth didn’t want to abandon Enid so soon since her recent recovery from waist down paralysis caused by a plane crash.

Roles TOWN Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover Jessica Wakefield She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce Lila Fowler Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills, vote martyr Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty WOLVES Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter Scott Daniels Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker INDEPENDENT (SKs share a win if they can kill both Jessica and Elizabeth) Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora Wants to be just like Margo, serial killer Players MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet jake – Mrs George aka Cool Mom Wasp Goat – Valley Goat Hayes – Dudley Marlowe, 90210 Pablo Pizazzo, journalist reporting from Spider Fashion Week Tiff – Channing Tatum Nate Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes Hols Lindsay Cop Miss Rim Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You Chum – Veronica Sawyer April – Jimmy Carter Sic – Young Smoove Copy Flubba Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops! Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Sunday, December 4th at 7pm Pacific/9pm Central/10pm Eastern/3am WET/4am CET

Will Jessica think of a scheme to get Enid out of the way so she can date Bill Chase? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #8 HEARTBREAKER.

