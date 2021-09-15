Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 1

Oh hello, hello! I’m so glad you all made it! Things have been just DREADFUL lately. As if being a scappy orphan isn’t hard enough, Father’s vile Business Associates are trying to take the only thing I have to remember him – his fortune!
But enough about me! You are quite the eclectic bunch, aren’t you? I just KNOW you can help me, and I can’t wait to learn more about all of you! Thank you so much for coming! Oh and, yes, of course there will be a monetary reward.
Twilight shall be at 12:00 PM on September the 17th.
This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.
Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!
Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)
Wolves must outnumber town.
??? must ???
Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself modkilled!!
Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂
Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛
17 Guests (Vanilla Town)
1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂
1 Jailkeeper
4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)
-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)
-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)
-Trapster (Roleblocker)
-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)
1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.
Team Nook
Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus
Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus
Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus
Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus
Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus
Copywight @copywight:disqus
Team Link
MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus
Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus
Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus
Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus
Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus
Wasp** @unstoppablewasp:disqus
Team Koopa
Side Character @side_character:disqus
April @April_LKD:disqus
Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus
Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus
Banner @bannerthief:disqus
Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus
Team Splat
Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus
Sic @sic_humor:disqus
Hoho @hohodor:disqus
Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus
Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus
Louie @louiebb:disqus
