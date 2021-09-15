Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Horror Dates (09/15/2021)

Last week, we reminisced about good times. This week, we vent about dating gone wrong. Horrible table manners, uninvited tag-alongs, shitty taste in cars, whatever have you! Tell your horror tales of romance gone wrong!

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...