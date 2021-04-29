Today We Enter the Woods

The topic of today’s Day Thread is The Woods by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas from Boom! Studios.

Bay Point Prep High School is transported to a moon in another galaxy.

Classmates and friends Calder, Karen, Sanami, Ben, Adrian, and Issac enter the Woods and run into alien creatures and medieval archers as they try to figure out a way back home.

I read the first two volumes recently and I figured it deserved a spotlight in an Open Thread.

If you want to read The Woods, you can get the graphic novels from your local library. Check out Overdrive and Hoopla if you want to read them digitally.

Tynion IV has been on a hot streak recently, thanks to comics like Something is Killing the Children and his run on Batman.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite book, T.V. series, or movie that takes place in the woods or near a forest. The opening and closing to Tales from the Darkside still gives me chills to this day.

Have a great Thursday and have fun posting.

