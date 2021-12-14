Werewolf 171: Night of the Krampus! Day One

It is mid-day and it is bone chillingly cold. Wet sleet is drenching Possum village and the cold cold wind is freezing every surface it touches. But the inside of Spade Hall is warm and cozy.

You gather around the oversized black belly stove to warm your outsides while lunching on a porridge, who’s contents are of unknown origins, to warm your insides. You chatter with your neighbors and it is mostly amiable.

As the twins, Raven and Rose, reach for more firewood a beastly and savage howl comes echoing down the mountainside and suddenly a pall falls over your once friendly gathering.

Welcome to Day One 👹

TOWN ROLES

Rupert the Elf- the slightly amoral adopted child of St. Nick. Due to their shades of gray they are able to discern between the village Children and Pechtra’s crew. (Investigator who each night is told if a chosen player is a Wolf/ not a Wolf. Krampus and the Goat Harasser read as not a Wolf.)

The Mad Glitter Bomber- glitter bombs anyone in sight, sometimes even themselves, which leaves that person in a state of confusion. (Jailer who each night chooses a player to keep from harm and also stop them from committing any night actions. If they bomb themselves their next day’s vote will show but will not count in the final tally. If they Jail the Wolf carrying out their Kill the Kill won’t go through. If they Jail Perchta the Kill will still go through but their random power will be blocked.)

St. Nick- each night will choose a player to bequeath a random gift to.

The Children- The mostly sweet and innocent denizens of Possum village. (Vanilla Town.)

SCUM ROLES

Perchta- The most awful Ice Majesty of Tonka Mountain. (Lead Wolf that will choose a Vanilla Wolf each night to commit their kills. Also, each night will receive, randomly, one of the following actions: Role Blocking/Investigation/Invisibility/Curse/Charm/Heal. If Perchta investigates Krampus or the Goat Harasser they will be seen as such. If all Vanilla Wolves die than Perchta will commit the kills as well as their random action. Team Perchta wins win when all others have been banished to the Black Chasm (Graveyard) or they have a majority.)

Yule Goats- Underlings of their awful Majesty Perchta. (Vanilla Wolves.)

Krampus- Hates everyone and will beat them with sticks and toss them into their sack never to be seen again. (SK who will select a player to be put in their sack. That player will join Squad Krampus instead of going to the Black Chasm (Graveyard.) Krampus wins when they’ve captured five players or is the last living player standing.)

The Goat Harasser- Sits off in a lonely cabin seething and cursing at Perchta and the Yule Goats. (Backup Serial Killer who is activated if Krampus is killed within the first three nights. Does not inherit Krampus’s sack and their victims go straight to the Black Chasm.)

RULES

Sequence of Night Actions: Glitter Bombing->Perchta/Rupert/St. Nick->Killz

No quoting from your DM without hoho approval.

No editing of comments without hoho approval.

No less than three comments per Day without hoho approval.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other or else hoho Krampus will whisk you away!

Many ❤️❤️❤️ to Kaddish for developing this game with me!

PLAYERS

1) Cop on the Edge-ish

2) sic

3) Mrs. Queequeg

4) MSD

5) April

6) Chum Joely

7) Grumos

8) Ralph

9) Forever 1267

10) Goat

11) malthsuc

12) Copywight

13) Nuka Betty

14) Tiff

15) DourifLeMoko

16) Narrowstrife

17) Lindsay

18) emm

19) jake

20) Indy

BACKUPS

1) Side

TWILIGHT WILL BE AT 1pm PST ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16th, 2021

