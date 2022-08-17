WW190: AKIRA – Day 1

At 2:17 p.m. on December 6th, 1982, a new type of bomb exploded over the metropolitan area of Japan…
Nine hours later, World War III began.
Leningrad, Moscow, Kazan, Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Cape Canaveral, Washington, New York, Okinawa, Berlin, Hamburg, Warsaw, London, Birmingham, Paris, New Delhi…
And the world began to rebuild.
** 12 TOWN players (Capsule Gang) **
Win condition: All hostile actors (Wolves + ???) have been eliminated.
KANEDA – Town Conditional Vigilante. If Tetsuo’s abilities are activated, gains a one-shot night vig power which he may use whenever he likes. If his one shot hits Tetsuo, gains one additional shot. Both shots are lost if blocked.
KEI – Town Captor. As a night action, she attempts to capture one Esper each night. Capture action will only work on an Esper (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic), otherwise no result. Shares a group chat with Ryu.
RYU – One-Shot Vigilante and backup Town Captor. Shares a group chat with Kei. If Kei is killed before Ryu, Ryu inherits her ability to attempt to capture one Esper each night (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic). In this situation, Ryu cannot use both his vig kill ability (which he may otherwise use whenever he likes) and the Capture ability on the same night. If Ryu’s shot is blocked, it is preserved for a later night.
KAISUKE – Town Ability-Investigator. As a night action, investigates one player each night to determine whether they have psychic abilities. Any member of the Espers will read as “has abilities”, as will Tetsuo (even if his powers have not been activated yet). Anyone else will read as “no abilities” (“no result” if Kaisuke or his target is blocked).
CHIYOKO – Town Jailer. Physically restrains one player per night to prevent them from taking any night actions or having any night actions taken against them. Cannot jail herself or jail the same player on two nights in a row.
TETSUO – Disturbed Town. Junior member of the Capsules gang. Tetsuo has latent abilities that may be unleashed under certain specific circumstances, defined in advance but not revealed here. In this case, he loses his Town alignment (e.g. for purposes of win conditions.)
CAPSULES – 6 Vanilla Town. Your only power is your vote… and your impressive motorcycle skills.
** 3 WOLF players (Military Government) **
Win condition: Wolves are equal to or greater than Town in number,
and any other hostile actors (???) have been eliminated.
Wolves share a chat as usual. The night kill is assigned to a specific Wolf each night, on a rotating basis. The assigned killer also gets to use their standard night power, if any.
THE COLONEL – Wolf Captor. As a night action, he attempts to capture one Esper each night. Capture action will only work on an Esper (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic), otherwise no result.
DR. ONISHI – Wolf Ability-Investigator and backup Wolf Captor. As a night action, investigates one player each night to determine whether they have psychic abilities. Any member of the Espers will read as “has abilities”, as will Tetsuo (even if his powers have not been activated yet). Anyone else will read as “no abilities” (“no result” if Dr. Onishi or his target is blocked).
If the Colonel is killed before Dr. Onishi, Onishi inherits his ability to attempt to capture one Esper each night (see “Capture” tab for more details on this mechanic). In this situation, Dr. Onishi may use his investigation ability and the Capture ability on the same night, except if he is also the assigned wolf killer on a given night (in which case he must choose 2 of the 3 available powers to use on that night).
MR. NEZU – Wolf Roleblocker. As a night action, targets one player each night to prevent them from taking any night actions.
** 3 INDEPENDENT FACTION players (The Espers) **
Win condition: All three Espers live to the end, and any other hostile actors (???) have been eliminated. If the Espers are successfully recruited by another faction (see the “Capture” tab), then the surviving Espers win in parallel with the recruiting faction if all three Espers are still alive, and subordinately (as part of the recruiting faction) if any of them have died.
All Espers share a chat. They will keep their own separate chat even after being fully recruited to either the Town or Wolf faction. See the “Capture” tab for more details on how group chats work.
MASARU – Esper Investigator. As a night action, he investigates one player each night to determine their Town or Wolf alignment. Tetsuo will give a unique reading as “Number 41” if investigated.
TAKASHI – Esper Reflector/One-Shot Shaky Vigilante. The first time anyone in Takashi’s faction is targeted by a night kill action, Takashi reflects the kill action back to the attacker, who will die instead. After that, Takashi gets a single night kill with a 50% chance of killing his target and a 25% chance of killing Takashi himself (two independent dice rolls).
For the purposes of the above rule, “Takashi’s faction” is initially just the Espers, but will change to Wolves or Town if all three Espers are recruited to one of those factions before Takashi’s Reflector power is triggered.
KIYOKO – Esper Controller. Kiyoko may optionally select one player as a night action and redirect that player’s night action to the target player of her choice. Nothing happens if the selected player does not have a night action, or if their action is otherwise blocked. Kiyoko may use this power multiple times, but may not use it two nights in a row.
There is a key distinction in this game between the related concepts of “capturing” and “recruiting”.
The core idea is that if one faction (Town/Capsules or Wolves/Military) captures a given Esper player, then that Esper is temporarily “captured” by the relevant faction – though still free to use their power however they see fit, with no need to act “loyally” to the capturing faction. The main function of the “capture” state is as a precursor to full “recruitment”: if all living Espers are “captured”, this instantly causes all of them to be fully recruited to the capturing faction.
Upon being “fully recruited” in this way, all living Espers become a permanent part of the recruiting faction. From then on, they can no longer be captured by or recruited to the other side. If the recruiting faction is the Wolves, the Espers join the Wolf group chat but do not participate in the Wolf faction’s night kill rotation. If the recruiting faction is Town, then the Espers join a new group chat with the Town Captor (Kei, or Ryu if Kei has died first; if Kei dies after this group chat is created, Ryu takes her place in the group chat with the Espers). In all cases, the Espers maintain their own independent group chat.
When the Espers are fully recruited to a faction, their numbers are counted with that faction for the purposes of win conditions. However, they are not required to act in accordance with the recruiting faction’s win condition.
When an Esper is captured at night, an announcement will be posted at the start of the next game day indicating which Esper role was captured by which faction, but with no indication of player names. For example: “Takashi has been captured by Town.”
A captured Esper cannot be captured by the opposing faction for one day afterwards. For example, if Town captures Takashi on N1, then Takashi cannot be captured by Wolves on N2. However, he can then be captured by the Wolves on any subsequent night (N3+). This allows for a shifting tug-of-war between the two major factions as they fight over the Espers.
If both factions attempt to capture the same player on the same night, then a coin flip will decide which faction captures them.
- Abby
- Beinggreen
- Cork
- Indy
- Josephus
- Lamb
- Mike
- MSD
- Narrow
- Nate
- Nuka
- Owen
- Queequeg
- Raven
- Shinichiki
- Side
- Warrior
- Wasp
Backups:
- Jake
No quoting or screencapping from Discord.
No editing or deleting any post without permission.
No discussing the game with a living player outside of the game threads and (sanctioned) Discord chats.
Night actions are mandatory unless otherwise indicated in the role descriptions (note use of “will” or simple present tense = mandatory vs. “may” = optional). If you’re not sure, ask me on Discord or in the main thread.
A tie at Twilight will result in an RNG kill amongst all tied players. No Kill is an option but may be used only once.
Remember that play styles differ. Attack arguments, not people. Be kind and have fun!
Twilight will be at 6 pm Eastern time (3pm PDT, 4pm MDT, 5pm CDT, 11pm W. Europe)
on Thursday, August 18th.
