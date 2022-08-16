Star Trek II The Wrath of Khan Night Thread (08/16)

KHHHHHHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!

That’s the reaction Kirk gives when he realizes he’s placed in an impossible situation by his nemesis Khan Noonien Singh in 1982’s Star Trek 2 The Wrath of Khan.

The crew of the Enterprise are in the crosshairs of Khan and his men, as they seek revenge for being stranded on a planet for years. Will Kirk and company triumph over their adversary or will Khan get his last laugh?

Trivia – Did You Know…this film was made without Gene Roddenberry and it was almost a Made for TV movie, both due to the negative fan reactions to Star Trek: The Motion Picture?

Something to Discuss – Where does this movie rank in your personal list of Star Trek films? Is it one of the best sequels ever made?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...