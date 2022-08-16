Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 9 Discussion

Here be the discussion pages for anyone who would like to discuss this show. In the US, episodes air on Freeform/Hulu on Tuesdays, 10 pm E / 9 pm C and these pages are scheduled to post an hour before that. If you live outside the US, you can watch the episodes for free on ABC Spark the next day, regardless of location.

Episode Trailer

Episode Synopsis But I Don’t Even Have A Dress… Abigail, Raelle, Tally, and Scylla face their fates at a government trial spearheaded by the Camarilla. The unit dreams of a brighter future.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...