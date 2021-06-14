WW 155: Werewolf Con – Day 1

Welcome to the first day of Werewolf Con! A global celebration of Werewolf kind, we hope you enjoy walking the show floor. You may want to camp out already though if you want to grab a seat for the special guest appearance of Vučko the Olympic Mascot, a wolf who’s come all the way from Sarajevo for the event.

While we want you to have fun, we do also ask all our guests to keep constant vigilance. You all know the endangered status of our species, and we have heard the rumors of non-werewolf intruders attending Werewolf Con. Our security will try to stay on top of checking the guest pass of everyone entering the convention center, but it may be up to all our attendees to make sure this stays a safe place for Werewolves.

Faction 15 Werewolves (Town Players) 1 DETECTIVE

1 JAILKEEPER

1 VIGILANTE

12 VANILLA PLAYERS 4 Cosplayers (Scum Players) 1 Werewolf Hunter (Serial Killer) [collapse]

Players Coach Mustard Sister Jude Liz 156 Nate the Lesser Lindsay Thoughts Emmelemm Josephus Malthusc April Mr. Plow Side Character Narrowstrife Jake InnDeeed Mrs Queequeg Louie Warrior Wasp Spooky Backups Mac Marlowe Goat Hoho Graveyard Raven Dicentera [collapse]

Rules All typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Do not quote. from any of your QT’s. Do not edit comments Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game-Day Roleplaying not required but certainly encouraged. [collapse]

Vanilla Town Message Welcome to Werewolf Con! You’ll see on your Con Pass that you have VANILLA TOWN convention access. This means you’re just another werewolf trying to enjoy the Con experience. Your only ability is your power to cast a vote every day. But I hope you’re able to make the most of your time at Werewolf Con – attend panels, buy merch, and make wolf friends! [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, June 15 at 4PM EST. So please get your vote cast before that deadline passes.

